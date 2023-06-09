EUR/JPY maintains sustainability above 150.00 despite fears of Eurozone recession deepen

- EUR/JPY seems healthy above 150.00 as ECB to remain hawkish ahead.
- Eurozone’s final Q1 GDP contracted by 0.1% which has propelled fears of a recession.
- BoJ Ueda might keep policy unchanged as he is consistently reiterating the need for monetary stimulus.
The EUR/JPY pair is holding its auction confidently above the psychological resistance of 150.00 in the early European session. The cross is holding itself in the bullish trajectory as the European Central Bank (ECB) is committed to raising interest rates further for taming stubborn inflation despite deepening fears of a recession in the Eurozone.
Thursday’s final Eurozone Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data showed that the growth rate in the shared continent contracted by 0.1% while the market participants were estimating a stagnant performance. In the fourth quarter of CY2022, Eurozone GDP was expanded by 0.1%.
It is worth noting that the German economy is already in recession considering the fact that the nation registered two consecutive contractions in quarterly GDP numbers. Therefore, the odds of the Eurozone falling into a recession are skyrocketing. It seems that higher interest rates by ECB President Christine Lagarde to bring down inflation are heavily impacting Eurozone’s factory and services activity.
Somewhere in the battle of higher interest rates and higher inflation, the shared continent is losing.
According to a clear majority of economists polled by Reuters, ECB President Christine Lagarde will hike its key interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on June 15 and again in July before pausing for the rest of the year.
Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said “There is really a slowdown in inflation,” He further added, “2023 GDP growth should be at least 0.6%.”
The Japanese Yen is failing to get an upper hand as investors are anticipating that Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda will keep policy unchanged next week. The street believes that BoJ Ueda is consistently reiterating the need for monetary stimulus to keep inflation steadily above 2%, which could be achieved by higher wages and robust households demand.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|149.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.41
|Daily SMA50
|147.95
|Daily SMA100
|145.26
|Daily SMA200
|144.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.04
|Previous Daily Low
|149.59
|Previous Weekly High
|151.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.59
|Previous Monthly High
|151.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold could recapture 21 DMA resistance if RSI turns bullish
Gold price is consolidating Thursday’s impressive rebound from near $1,940, having yo-yoed within a $30 weekly range. Gold price could see a range breakout on Friday should the end-of-the-week flows trigger intense volatility.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
Eurozone in recession, but why?
It appears that a technical recession has indeed materialized, although the statistical offices took some time to officially declare it. The slight decline of 0.1% in both the fourth and first quarters is rather minimal.