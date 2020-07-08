EUR/JPY keeps daily gains around 121.40

- EUR/JPY manages to stay in the positive territory near 121.40.
- The cross faces clear resistance in the 122.00 neighbourhood.
- Markets remains focused on COVID-19 pandemic vs. recovery.
The better tone in the single currency in combination with the offered bias in the Japanese safe haven are sustaining the modest performance of EUR/JPY on Wednesday.
EUR/JPY looks to risk trends for direction
EUR/JPY is prolonging the choppiness so far this week along with alternating risk appetite trends.
In the meantime, the “pandemic vs. recovery” theme continues to rule the sentiment in the global markets at a time when coronavirus cases rise relentless in the US and fresh outbreaks remain on the rise across the world.
Nothing worth mentioning in the euro docket on Wednesday other than the speech by ECB’s Luis De Guindos, who stressed that there should be more optimism around growth prospects, as per latest data releases.
In the NA session, Atlanta Fed R.Bostic is due to speak while the EIA’s report on crude stockpiles will be the only publication of note.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.20% at 121.44 and faces the next up barrier at 121.96 (weekly high Jul.6) seconded by 122.11 (high Jun.16) and finally 124.43 (2020 high Jun.5). On the other hand, a drop below 119.67 (200-day SMA) would expose 119.31 (monthly low Jun.22) and then 118.84 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support
USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out.
Gold: Optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800
Gold prices recede from $1,818.17, the highest since September 2011 flashed Wednesday. Record US coronavirus cases join Sino-American tension to weigh on the greenback and favor the commodity bulls.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.
Look East for market direction
When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.