EUR/JPY: In search of directions ahead of German IFO data

- EUR/JPY dropped recently after the ECB reiterated its bearish bias.
- Trade/Brexit uncertainties keep the Japanese Yen (JPY) comparatively stronger despite BOJ’s easy money policy.
Although trade/Brexit headlines favor the JPY, EUR/JPY struggles around 120.60 during early Friday.
The pair declined on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) held its support for the easy money policy citing weaker growth momentum and softer labor market.
Also in favor of the pair’s declines were the market’s rush for risk safety amid the calls of snap election from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States’ (US) criticism of China’s human rights records, not to forget the US support for Hong Kong protesters.
Reuters’ poll of analysts showing weaker growth expectations and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) pessimism could be considered as additional support to the JPY.
However, rising odds of no change in current monetary policy during next week’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting and an absence of catalysts during the Asian session seems to limit the pair’s moves.
Moving on, October month numbers of IFO – Business Climate, Current Assessment, and Expectations from Germany will provide immediate direction to the pair. While Business Climate and Current Assessment are likely to have weakened to 94.5 and 98.0 from 94.6 and 98.5 respectively, Expectations bear upbeat market consensus of 91.0 versus 90.8 prior.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst Ross J Burland spots the pair’s failure to hold upside break of the key trend-line while citing the bears’ control over the momentum:
“EUR/JPY has been under pressure again with the 23rd Oct upside correction stalling below the previous swing highs around 121.50, with the downside bias supported by the 4-hour bearish pin-bar posted earlier on in the week - Indeed, this is a 50% Fibonacci level which is proving to be a tough nut to crack on the upside, a resistance area that is hardened with confluence of the 2018-2019 downtrend. Also worth noting are the Fibonacci levels of between the early Sep' lows to recent swing highs of Oct' which can be located at 120.15, as the 23.6% retracement (meeting 12th Sep resistance), 119.33 as the 38.2% and 118.66 as a 50% mean reversion target.”
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.63
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|120.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.11
|Daily SMA50
|118.53
|Daily SMA100
|119.76
|Daily SMA200
|122.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.39
|Previous Daily Low
|120.42
|Previous Weekly High
|121.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.12
|Previous Monthly High
|120.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|115.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout
EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure, having failed to capitalize on a bullish breakout on Thu. The candle also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty
With the UK PM calling a snap election while the lawmakers await the EU’s response to Brexit extension, GBP/USD registered heavy declines during late-Thursday.
USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive
USD/JPY is starting out the Tokyo session flat just and tucked in below the 200-day DMA having ranged between 108.50 and 108.7 overnight, despite US data and geopolitical strife.
Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level
Spot Gold prices managed to get through the psychological $1500 level overnight with a solid bullish close. Downside attempts have been rejected, leaving an hourly bullish pin bar as the metal morphs into a bull flag.
Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu
Mario Draghi oversaw his final meeting as the head of the European Central Bank today. After serving an 8-year term as one of the world's most influential central bankers, he left ...