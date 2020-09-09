EUR/JPY in recovery-mode, flirts with daily highs near 125.50

- EUR/JPY leaves behind recent weakness and advances to 125.50.
- The better mood in the riskier assets props up the cross.
- Investors’ focus remains on the key ECB event on Thursday.
After briefly testing the key support area near 124.40 in early trade, EUR/JPY has managed to regain buying interest and is now hovering around the mid-125.00s.
EUR/JPY bounces off 4-week lows
EUR/JPY reclaims the positive territory for the first time after six consecutive daily pullbacks on Wednesday, including a test of multi-week lows in the 124.40 region.
The better tone in the risk-associated complex is helping the cross to leave behind part of the recent multi-session decline and test at the same time the 100-hour SMA in the 125.45/50 band.
Extra buying pressure around the European currency came after some ECB officials suggested the firm pace of the economic recovery in the region could reduce the need for extra monetary stimulus in the next months.
In the docket, nothing worth mentioning in Euroland or Japan, while JOLTs Job Openings and the API’s report on US crude oil inventories are next on tap on the US data universe.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.49% at 125.44 and faces the next up barrier at 127.07 (2020 high Sep.1) followed by 127.50 (2019 high Mar.1) and finally 129.25 (monthly high Dec.2018). On the other hand, a drop below 124.41 (weekly low Sep.9) would expose 124.28 (weekly low Aug.11) and finally 122.87 (monthly high Jan.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.