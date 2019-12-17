EUR/JPY holds above bearish territory, but downside risks emerge

- EUR/JPY tracking global equities, capped on the market's geopolitical risk assessment.
- The cross holds in bullish territory and above the 121.47/33 200-day moving average and the October highs.
In line with a lack of momentum in global equities, EUR/JPY has been capped and ends on Wall Street flat having travelled from a high of 122.46 to a low of 121.92. Markets are mulling the various risks associated with being invested in potentially toxic geopolitical trades, considering the blatant road bumps along the Brexit road-map and in Sino/US negotiations.
Risks along the global trade road maps
Brexit and US/Sino trade deals are the prominent heme for year-end and the start of 2020. Johnson’s move to change the law to guarantee the transition phase isn’t extended past end-2020 has sent a stark warning to investors that there are going to be tricky negotiations between the UK and EU that will not necessarily end well for sterling markets.
At the same time, US trade negotiator, Kudlow, says the US-China Phase One deal will double the value of the goods China will import from the US which has raised eyebrows of scepticism that China will not throw a spanner in the works and renege on such a commitment. Indeed, there are still some crucial areas which are all too vague in this agreement. In a recent press conference, China said that the US will reduce tariffs in phases while the US trade secretary Robert Lighthizer contradicted this by stating that further reductions will be discussed in the next stage of the negotiations on a ‘phase-two’ deal.
EUR/JPY levels
Analysts at Commerzbank explained that EUR/JPY’s remains above the 121.47/33 200-day moving average and the October highs.
"...still targets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and lastweek’s high at 122.63/65.Into year end the June and July highs at 123.18/34 may be reached aswell. Further up sit the March low and the May 21 high at 123.65/75.Support below the 200 day moving average at 121.33 comes in at the121.01 early December high."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses to 0.6850, trade/Brexit fears stay on the cards
AUD/USD retraces the week-start losses to 0.6855 amid initial trading hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair dropped heavily on Tuesday as fears of hard Brexit and the US-China trade differences kept the riskier assets down.
USD/JPY: Greenback stuck near December highs vs. yen, awaits a catalyst
USD/JPY is trading near the November/December highs just above the 109.50 level, which acted as a strong support and resistance level throughout the year 2019. The level to beat for buyers is the 109.75 resistance.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
XAU/USD sidelined below $1480/oz
Gold stays stuck in a sideways market in the last month of 2019. XAU/USD has been trading in an unusual tight trading range for the second consecutive day below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears
The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.