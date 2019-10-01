EUR/JPY firmer, retakes the 118.00 handle and above

- EUR/JPY moves higher and clinches the 118.00 mark.
- EMU flash CPI failed to surprise to the upside.
- US ISM manufacturing, Fedspeak next of note.
EUR/JPY is prolonging the sideline theme around the 118.00 handle on Tuesday following some recovery in the shared currency and the renewed offered stance around the Japanese safe haven.
EUR/JPY now looks to US ISM
The cross has reversed Monday’s retracement and it is now looking to advance further north of the key barrier at the 118.00 mark. Immediately above emerge the next resistance band at 118.40/75, where converge the 10-day, 21-day and 55-day SMAs.
EUR/JPY saw its upside renewed today following the bullish attempt in EUR after preliminary inflation figures in Euroland matched the markets’ consensus, despite showing that upside pressure in prices stay muted.
In addition, the sharp rebound in US yields have been sustaining the selling bias in the Japanese Yen so far on Tuesday, morphing into extra upside impulse for the cross.
Later in the day, the US ISM manufacturing will be the salient event along with Fedspeak. On the US-China trade front, expectations remain on the rise ahead of the high-level talks scheduled to resume at any point in the next days.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.20% at 118.02 and faces the next up barrier at 118.75 (55-day SMA) seconded by 120.01 (monthly high Sep.13) and then 120.26 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 117.44 (low Sep.27) would expose 116.56 (low Aug.26) and finally 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.09 amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460
US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status. Rising US bond yields fueled the ongoing USD bullish run and add to the selling bias. The overnight breakthrough neckline support further aggravates the bearish slide.
Bitcoin: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play
The first day of October brings us substantial rises in the Crypto market. The market reached multiple considerable resistance lines in just one day. The focus is on the short term, as the next few hours may be decisive for the end of the year.