EUR/JPY falls to test two-year lows as Yen gains momentum on risk aversion

- Euro consolidates losses on dovish ECB expectations for the September meeting.
- Yen remains strong as bond yields reach new lows on risk aversion.
The EUR/JPY pair extended the reversal and printed a fresh daily low at 117.61, near the 2019 low established on Monday at 117.50.
Earlier today the pair peaked at 118.97 and from the top lost more than a hundred pips, making a significant reversal. It is back under pressure, about to test the 117.50 area, a critical support that if broken would signal more losses ahead.
While the Euro weakened further following comments from European Central Bank board member Rehn. His arguments triggered expectations about a large stimulus package from the ECB next month.
Regarding the yen, it remains among the strongest currencies on the bank of the risk aversion environment. Equity prices on Wall Street failed to make a recovery and US yields continue to move lower supporting the yen. The 10-year reached 1.50% for the first time in three years.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|117.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.76
|Daily SMA50
|121.08
|Daily SMA100
|122.56
|Daily SMA200
|124.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.3
|Previous Daily Low
|117.78
|Previous Weekly High
|119.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.68
|Previous Monthly High
|123.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines
The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as 30-year US T-bond yield hits fresh record low
Markets turn risk-averse in the last hour, US T-bond yields turn south. Wall Street's main indexes erase early gains, dip into negative territory. US Dollar Index continues to float above 98 handle.
Gold bulls testing the commitments of the bears at key resistance
Gold prices have been grinding to the upside and has exceeded yesterday's sessions highs, breaking through $1,524 and scoring a high of $1,527 in recent trade. Gold prices are up 0.39% on the day having travelled up from a low of $1,508.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.