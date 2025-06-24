EUR/JPY falls to near 168.00 due to growing odds of BoJ’s rate hikes

- EUR/JPY continues its decline after retreating from an 11-month high of 169.72.
- The Japanese Yen receives support from the hawkish tone surrounding the BoJ’s interest rate hikes
- The Euro draws support from the improved risk appetite following the Israel-Iran ceasefire.
EUR/JPY halts its three-day winning streak, trading around 168.10 during the European hours on Tuesday. The currency cross extends its losses after pulling back from an 11-month high of 169.72, reached on Monday.
The decline of the EUR/JPY cross could be attributed to the strengthening of the Japanese Yen (JPY) against its peers, driven by the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate hikes. This cites persistent core inflation driven by firms passing wage increases onto prices as a reason for further policy tightening.
Latest data showed that Japan's core inflation climbed to a more than two-year high in May and remained above the central bank's 2% target. Moreover, the better-than-expected Japan's PMI keeps the door open for further rate hikes by the BoJ in the coming month.
Japan's Economy Minister, Ryosei Akazawa, is expected to make his seventh visit to the United States on June 26, raising hopes for a US-Japan trade agreement ahead of the July 9 deadline for steep reciprocal US tariffs.
The downside of the EUR/JPY cross could be restrained as the Euro (EUR) receives support as safe-haven demand weakens following the ceasefire agreement that came into effect between Israel and Iran. The Israeli government agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, while Iranian state media announced later that Tehran had also accepted the deal, raising hopes for an end to the 12-day conflict. However, the Israeli military said that Iran had launched missiles toward Israel after the ceasefire took effect.
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index climbed to 88.4 in June from 87.5 in May, surpassing the market forecast of 88.3. Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index improved to 86.2 from 86.1 previously. The IFO Expectations Index, which indicates firms’ projections for the next six months, advanced to 90.7 against the previous 88.9 and expected 90.0 readings.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|-0.62%
|-0.71%
|-0.16%
|-0.82%
|-0.92%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.22%
|-0.44%
|-0.54%
|0.05%
|-0.59%
|-1.14%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.62%
|0.44%
|-0.10%
|0.49%
|-0.15%
|-0.70%
|0.43%
|JPY
|0.71%
|0.54%
|0.10%
|0.57%
|-0.13%
|-0.24%
|0.51%
|CAD
|0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.49%
|-0.57%
|-0.66%
|-1.19%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|0.82%
|0.59%
|0.15%
|0.13%
|0.66%
|-0.55%
|0.58%
|NZD
|0.92%
|1.14%
|0.70%
|0.24%
|1.19%
|0.55%
|1.14%
|CHF
|0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.43%
|-0.51%
|0.07%
|-0.58%
|-1.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
