EUR/JPY falls below 155.50 following BoJ Deputy Governor Uchida's remarks

EUR/JPY remains under pressure for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 155.30 during Asian hours on Friday. The currency cross continues to struggle following hawkish remarks from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, who stated that Japan’s underlying inflation is gradually rising toward the 2% target. His comments reinforced market expectations that the BoJ will proceed with rate hikes this year, countering the impact of softer-than-expected Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The latest Tokyo CPI report showed a slowdown in inflation. Headline Tokyo CPI rose 2.9% YoY in February, down from 3.4% in January. Core CPI (excluding fresh food and energy) increased by 2.2% YoY, below January’s 2.5%. Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food rose 2.2% YoY, missing expectations of 2.3% and declining from 2.5% in the previous month.

In addition to BoJ-driven JPY strength, risk-off market sentiment is further supporting the Japanese Yen’s safe-haven appeal. Investor caution deepened after US President Donald Trump reaffirmed that his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will take effect on March 4, alongside a 10% duty on Chinese imports, citing concerns over drug trafficking into the US.

President Trump also reignited trade tensions with Europe, hinting that “reciprocal” tariffs targeting the European Union (EU) could come as early as April. In a press conference on Wednesday, he announced that 25% tariffs on “cars and other things” from the Eurozone would be imposed “very soon.” A European Commission (EC) spokesperson responded, stating, “The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade.”

A potential US-EU tariff war would pose significant risks to the already fragile Eurozone economy, which is struggling with weak demand. The growing uncertainty could weigh on the Euro (EUR), further pressuring the EUR/JPY cross.