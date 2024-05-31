EUR/JPY extends its downside below 170.00, German Retail Sales arrive weaker than expected in April

The EUR/JPY cross trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day around 169.78 on Friday during the early European session. The cross remains under selling pressure after the weaker German Retail Sales data. Investors will shift their attention to the first reading of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for May, which is due later on Friday. The German month-on-month Retail Sales for April 2024 came in weaker than expected, Destatis reported on Friday. Germany's Retail Sales dropped by 1.2% MoM in April from a 1.8% rise in March. On an annual basis, Retail Sales fell 0.6% in April from a 1.9% decline recorded in March. The downbeat German data had little to no impact on the Euro (EUR). Traders pare bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start easing policy ahead of other key central banks, and the markets anticipate the ECB will need more time to consider the inflation data carefully. The annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is estimated to rise at a stronger pace of 2.5%, compared to the prior reading of 2.4%, while the core HICP is forecast to show an increase of 2.8%, compared to 2.7% in April. On the JPY’s front, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he will closely watch the foreign exchange (FX) moves and will take all measures on FX if it’s necessary. The verbal intervention from the Japanese authorities is likely to support the Japanese Yen (JPY) in the near term and cap the upside for the cross. Nonetheless, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose 2.2% YoY in May from 1.8% in April. Meanwhile, the core CPI in Tokyo rose 1.9% in May, compared to a 1.6% increase in April, matching market expectations. The data heightens the uncertainty about the timing of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) next interest rate hike.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.