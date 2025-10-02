EUR/JPY extends downside to near 174.00 as Japanese Yen continues to outperform

The EUR/JPY pair extends its downside for the fourth trading day on Thursday. The pair slides to near 174.00 as the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to outperform across the board. The Japanese currency has been performing well as its safe-haven appeal has increased amid the United States (US) government closure.

Japanese Yen Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.40% -0.59% -1.86% 0.05% -0.86% -0.67% -0.24% EUR 0.40% -0.20% -1.62% 0.45% -0.47% -0.28% 0.14% GBP 0.59% 0.20% -1.32% 0.65% -0.33% -0.08% 0.34% JPY 1.86% 1.62% 1.32% 1.99% 1.07% 1.09% 1.70% CAD -0.05% -0.45% -0.65% -1.99% -0.86% -0.73% -0.31% AUD 0.86% 0.47% 0.33% -1.07% 0.86% 0.19% 0.61% NZD 0.67% 0.28% 0.08% -1.09% 0.73% -0.19% 0.57% CHF 0.24% -0.14% -0.34% -1.70% 0.31% -0.61% -0.57% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The US government has been shut down as Republicans failed to persuade Democrats to support the short-term funding bill in the House of Senate.

Apart from the increase in the safe-haven appeal, growing expectations among market participants that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will tighten its monetary policy further in the near term have improved the Yen’s demand.

On Tuesday, the BoJ Summary of Opinions (SOP) for the September meeting showed that officials continue to aim towards increasing interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with forecasts. However, policymakers continue to acknowledge the repercussions of US tariffs on domestic economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) exhibits a mixed performance as investors struggle to gauge the next monetary policy action by the European Central Bank (ECB) in its upcoming monetary policy meetings.

During the European session, the comments from ECB policymaker and Governor of the Bank of Latvia Martins signaled that there is no need to adjust monetary policy rates unless there is any economic shock. “Rates can stay where they are if no further shocks,” Kazaks said.