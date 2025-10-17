EUR/JPY dives to two-week lows below 175.00 on hawkish BoJ comments 

The Euro accelerated its downtrend against the Japanese Yen on Friday, reaching fresh two-week lows at the 175.20 area so far, as the Japanese Yen rallies across the board following hawkish comments by the Bank of Japan’s policymakers.



BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida assessed on Friday that the Japanese economy is recovering moderately and that the central bank will tighten its monetary policy further if its economic perspectives are met.



On Thursday, Governor Kazuo Ueda, in a news conference in Washington, assured that the bank has not changed its stance and that it will “adjust the degree of monetary easing if our confidence in hitting the outlook increases”.

These comments have boosted market expectations that the BoJ is ready to hike rates in the coming months, rather in December than in October, which creates a JPY-supportive monetary policy divergence with the rest of the major central banks.

In Europe, French PM Lecornu survived two no-confidence votes unexpectedly, which has given some support to the Euro. The focus now is on the Eurozone’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), due late on Friday, which is expected to confirm that inflation accelerated somewhat in September.