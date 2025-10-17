BoJ's Uchida: Japan's economy is recovering moderately

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Friday that the Japanese economy is recovering moderately, albeit with some weak signs. Uchida added that the central bank will keep raising the rate if the economic outlook is met.

Key quotes

Japan's economy is recovering moderately.

Tankan survey showed business sentiment turns positive for some manufacturers.

That as uncertainty over US tariffs outlook recedes.

Economy to pick up pace after moderating on tariffs

Business sentiment looks solid overall.

Underlying inflation likely to stagnate for some period before reaccelerating gradually.

Uncertainty surrounding overseas economic developments remains high.

To continue raising interest rates if economy, prices move in line with our forecasts.

Market reaction

At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.33% on the day to trade at 149.95.