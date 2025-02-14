EUR/JPY depreciates to near 159.50 as Japanese Yen rises amid hawkish BoJ

- EUR/JPY loses ground as the Japanese Yen advances amid the increased likelihood of further BoJ’s rate hikes.
- Japanese Minister Ryosei Akazawa stated that authorities will take appropriate action regarding US reciprocal tariffs.
- Eurozone GDP may remain consistent at 0.9% growth YoY in Q4, as expected.
EUR/JPY continues to lose ground for the second successive session, trading around 159.60 during the Asian hours on Friday. The currency cross depreciates as the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to gain support following Thursday’s release of stronger-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data from Japan, reinforcing expectations of further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Japan's Producer Price Index climbed 4.2% year-over-year in January 2025, up from a revised 3.9% in December and exceeding market forecasts of 4.0%. This marks the 47th consecutive month of producer inflation and the highest level since May 2023. The data underscores growing inflationary pressures in Japan, reinforced by recent wage growth figures, bolstering the case for further Bank of Japan rate hikes.
Additionally, the hawkish stance on the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy also continued to support the JPY. While there is uncertainty regarding whether the BoJ will raise interest rates again in March, the central bank is widely expected to implement further rate hikes later this year.
On Friday, Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa stated that the authorities will respond appropriately to US reciprocal tariffs. Akazawa further stated that the weak Japanese Yen (JPY) has a variety of impacts on Japan's real economy.
The Euro could face potential headwinds as European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Boris Vujčić indicated on Thursday that markets are pricing in three rate cuts this year, a forecast he described as reasonable, according to Reuters. Vujčić also suggested that the ECB could remove its reference to a "restrictive policy" in the March statement, citing expectations of a swift decline in services inflation in the coming months.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays silent around 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone GDP data
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0460 during Asian trading hours on Friday, following three consecutive sessions of gains. The pair strengthened after US President Donald Trump delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs.
GBP/USD moves little around 1.2550 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains steady around 1.2560 during the Asian hours on Friday following gains in the previous session. The pair appreciated as US President Donald Trump delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs.
Gold price holds steady amid concerns over Trump's tariff plans
Gold price trades flat during the early European trading hours on Friday. The growing concerns about US President Donald Trump's tariff plans provide some support to the precious metal. Additionally, a decline in US bond yields across the curve contributes to the yellow metal’s upside.
Bitcoin consolidates while Ethereum and Ripple show some strength
Bitcoin consolidated between $94,000 and $100,000 in the last nine days. Ethereum and Ripple prices stood relatively stronger and have gained nearly 3% and 7%, respectively, this week.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.