EUR/JPY: Corrective setback to be over once above 126.54 – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY has recovered strongly after holding as expected the “neckline” to its “head & shoulders” base and 55-day average at 125.37/11 and above 126.54 should confirm the corrective setback is over, according to the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Key quotes
“EUR/JPY has seen its expected recovery from the ‘neckline’ to the existing large ‘head & shoulders’ base and rising 55 -day average, seen starting at 125.37 and stretching down to 125.11, but with strength from here also capped as looked for at the ‘neckline’ to the top and price resistance at 126.22/54.”
“Above 126.22/54 remains needed to suggest the worst of the setback has been seen, clearing the way for a resumption of the core uptrend for strength back to retest 127.51/52 and eventually our 128.67/70 main objective.”
“Support moves to 125.85 initially, then 125.47/37. A close below 125.11/09 would raise the prospect of a more serious downturn with support seen next at the potential uptrend from May at 124.90.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
