EUR/JPY clings to modest daily gains near 120.30

- Upbeat ZEW data helps shared currency find demand on Tuesday.
- Investors remain cautious while waiting for fresh US-china trade headlines.
- ECB is expected to leave its policy rate unchanged this week.
The EUR/JPY pair fluctuated in a very narrow band on Monday but was able to post small gains on Tuesday supported by the upbeat ZEW data. As of writing, the pair, which touched a fresh session high of 120.35, was up 0.2% on the day at 120.30.
The closely-watched ZEW survey revealed that Economic Sentiment in Germany rose to 10.7 in December from -2.1 in November and improved to 11.2 in the eurozone in the same period to come in much higher than the market expectation of -17.7.
Eyes on ECB and US-China trade conflict
Although the shared currency gathered strength against its major rivals on these readings, major European equity indexes struggled to gain traction and Germany's DAX, the UK's FTSE and the broad Eurostoxx 50 were each erasing more than 1% at the time of press. The lack of positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks seems to be forcing investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy meeting will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Previewing the event, “the ECB meets on Thursday, which will be Lagarde's debut, and we do not expect any changes," said Danske Bank analysts. "We will look for comments on the ECB's monetary policy strategy review.”
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|120.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.24
|Daily SMA50
|120
|Daily SMA100
|119.3
|Daily SMA200
|121.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.28
|Previous Daily Low
|119.98
|Previous Weekly High
|121.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|120
|Previous Monthly High
|121.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits news 7-month highs after shrugging off flat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32, the highest since May. The election campaign hits the final stretch with the Conservatives remaining in the lead. UK GDP for October missed by remaining flat in October.
EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines amid upbeat German figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, marginally higher. Markets are optimistic that the US-Sino trade war would not escalate. The German ZEW survey beat expectations with 10.7 points.
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage
An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.
Gold: Climbs further beyond 200-hour SMA, inching closer to $1470 level
Gold added to the previous session's modest gains and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid persistent trade uncertainties.
USD/JPY: Lower in range as caution prevails
Global trade developments closely watched ahead of central banks’ meetings. The US, Canada, and Mexico are working on the USMCA trade deal. USD/JPY at risk of falling further on a break below 108.40, the immediate support.