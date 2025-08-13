- EUR/JPY attracts buyers for the fourth straight day amid a broadly weaker JPY.
- The BoJ rate hike uncertainty and the upbeat market mood undermine the JPY.
- The BoJ-ECB policy divergence warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The EUR/JPY cross prolongs its uptrend for the fourth consecutive day – also marking the sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven – and advances to over a two-week high during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices now look to build on the momentum further beyond the 173.00 mark amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Against the backdrop of the uncertainty over the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), the risk-on mood continues to undermine the safe-haven JPY and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/JPY cross. Investors now seem convinced that the prospects for further policy normalization by the BoJ could be delayed further amid domestic political uncertainty and the potential negative impact of higher US tariffs on the economy.
Meanwhile, data released this Wednesday showed that Japan's Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI) climbed 2.6% in July from a year earlier, down from the previous month's 2.9%. This comes on top of a fall in Japan's real wages for the sixth straight month in June and fuels concern about a consumption-led recovery. Moreover, an extension of the US-China trade truce and the US-Russia summit aimed at ending the war in Ukraine weighs on the JPY.
The shared currency, on the other hand, benefits from the post-US CPI US Dollar (USD) weakness and turns out to be another factor that contributes to the EUR/JPY pair's ongoing positive move. Moreover, expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep interest rates steady for the rest of 2025 underpin the Euro. This, however, still marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets for an imminent BoJ rate hike by the year-end.
In fact, the BoJ revised its inflation forecast at the end of the July meeting and reiterated that it will raise interest rates further if growth and inflation continue to advance in line with its estimates. This might hold back the JPY bears from placing aggressive bets. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the EUR/JPY cross.
Japanese Yen PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.93%
|-1.52%
|0.22%
|0.02%
|-1.00%
|-0.88%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.93%
|-0.60%
|1.18%
|0.96%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|GBP
|1.52%
|0.60%
|1.78%
|1.58%
|0.62%
|0.60%
|1.42%
|JPY
|-0.22%
|-1.18%
|-1.78%
|-0.19%
|-1.25%
|-1.20%
|-0.34%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.96%
|-1.58%
|0.19%
|-0.92%
|-0.96%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|1.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.62%
|1.25%
|0.92%
|-0.02%
|0.78%
|NZD
|0.88%
|-0.01%
|-0.60%
|1.20%
|0.96%
|0.02%
|0.81%
|CHF
|0.18%
|-0.76%
|-1.42%
|0.34%
|0.16%
|-0.78%
|-0.81%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
AUD/USD bounces back toward 0.6550 on renewed USD selling
AUD/USD is finding fresh demand to retest 0.6550 in the late Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar sees a fresh bout of selling, allowing the pair to recover ground. However, the upside appears limited due to the dovish RBA interest rate cut and mixed Q2 Wage Price Index data.
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize, Ethereum nears all-time high
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
USD/JPY defends 148.00 after risk-on mood hits the Japanese Yen
USD/JPY is holding the rebound above 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair stages a decent comeback as US CPI data-led increased dovish Fed bets fuel risk-on rally on global stocks, weighing negatively on the safe-haven Japanese Yen, while the US Dollar consolidates its recent losses.
Gold extends its struggle near $3,350 amid global risk rally
Gold holds the previous bounce led by US CPI data early Wednesday. The US Dollar hangs near two-week lows amid heightened Fed rate cut expectations and risk rally on global stocks. Gold appears vulnerable as the 4H chart portrays a bearish outlook.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
