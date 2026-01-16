TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY climbs as German inflation slows, Japan's political risks persist

  • EUR/JPY trades higher around 183.70, supported by a steady Euro after slowing inflation in Germany.
  • Firm comments from Japanese authorities on a possible intervention fail to lift the Japanese Yen.
  • Political uncertainty in Japan, linked to the prospect of a snap election, continues to weigh on the Japanese currency.
EUR/JPY climbs as German inflation slows, Japan's political risks persist
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY trades around 183.70 on Friday at the time of writing, up 0.15% on the day. The cross benefits from a still-fragile Japanese Yen (JPY), as investors digest mixed macroeconomic signals from the Eurozone alongside rising political risks in Japan.

On the European side, the latest inflation data from Germany reinforces the view that the disinflation process is well underway. The final Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) shows monthly inflation at 0.2% in December, after -0.5% in November, while annual inflation slows to 2.0% from 2.6% previously. This level matches the European Central Bank’s inflation target, supporting the scenario of a prolonged stabilization in monetary policy across the Eurozone, with no immediate need for further tightening of financial conditions.

By contrast, the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure despite increasingly firm rhetoric from policymakers. Japan’s Finance Minister, Satsuki Katayama, said she does not “rule out any options” to defend the currency, explicitly mentioning the possibility of a joint intervention with the United States (US). She recalled that the joint statement signed with Washington in September included what she described as significant language on foreign exchange intervention. These comments represent the strongest signal so far in response to the JPY’s recent weakness, but they have yet to trigger a sustained rebound.

The Japanese currency recently suffered a sharp sell-off following media reports suggesting that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a snap general election as early as February. Markets fear that stronger parliamentary backing could allow her to pursue an expansionary fiscal agenda, increasing pressure on an already strained public deficit.

According to several observers, the lower house could be dissolved as early as next week, paving the way for an election scheduled for February 8. A strong seat gain for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is generally seen as Yen-negative, as it would raise the likelihood of looser fiscal and monetary policies. Conversely, a disappointing outcome for the ruling party, in a context of potentially stronger opposition, could revive downside pressure on EUR/JPY.

For now, the balance remains fragile. Intervention threats are limiting excessive Japanese Yen weakness, but political and fiscal uncertainties continue to dominate, allowing EUR/JPY to hold firm.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.14%-0.23%-0.30%-0.07%-0.11%-0.45%-0.20%
EUR0.14%-0.10%-0.17%0.07%0.03%-0.31%-0.07%
GBP0.23%0.10%-0.06%0.17%0.13%-0.20%0.03%
JPY0.30%0.17%0.06%0.25%0.19%-0.15%0.09%
CAD0.07%-0.07%-0.17%-0.25%-0.06%-0.40%-0.15%
AUD0.11%-0.03%-0.13%-0.19%0.06%-0.34%-0.09%
NZD0.45%0.31%0.20%0.15%0.40%0.34%0.24%
CHF0.20%0.07%-0.03%-0.09%0.15%0.09%-0.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns negative around 1.1600

EUR/USD turns negative around 1.1600

EUR/USD is once again under selling pressure, sliding back towards the key 1.1600 support area amid a renewed upswing in the US dollar. The greenback has gathered further momentum after President Trump voiced praise for Kevin Hassett in connection with the Fed chair role.

GBP/USD trims gains, back below 1.33400

GBP/USD trims gains, back below 1.33400

The current rebound in the Greenback prompts GBP/USD to surrender a big chunk of its earlier gains and slip back below the key 1.3400 mark on Friday. The marked bounce in the US Dollar followed the markets’ reaction to the likelihood that K. Hasset could become the next Fed Chief.

Gold weakens below $4,600 on USD rebound

Gold weakens below $4,600 on USD rebound

Gold adds to Thursday’s small decline and breaks below the $4,600 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. The precious metal’s corrective move comes on the back of easing geopolitical tensions and the late improvement in the Greenback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Bitcoin slips but holds above $95,000, weighed down by declining retail demand. Ethereum trades narrowly between the 100-day EMA support and the 200-day EMA resistance. XRP edges lower for the third consecutive day, driven by a persistently weakening derivatives market.

Week ahead – US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

Week ahead – US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

US PCE, PMIs and remarks from Davos could impact Fed cut bets. BoJ to stand pat; focus to fall on guidance after election reports. UK CPI and retail sales data may confirm bets of more BoE cuts.

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash extends its rally, reaching an intraday high of $96.85 despite the broader crypto market correcting. Retail interest in DASH explodes as futures Open Interest soars to $165 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers