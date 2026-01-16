Swiss Franc edges higher as US Dollar pauses after data-driven rally

The Swiss Franc (CHF) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the Greenback softens after a data-driven rally that pushed it to over one-month highs. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading near 0.8015, down about 0.25% on the day.

US economic data released this week painted a resilient picture of the economy. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 198,000 in the week ended January 10, beating expectations of 215,000, while the four-week moving average slipped to 205,000 from 211,500, pointing to continued stability in the labor market.

Regional factory surveys also improved, with the Empire State index rising to 7.7 from -3.7 and the Philadelphia Fed survey climbing to 12.6 from -8.8. Meanwhile, Retail Sales rose 0.6% MoM in November, rebounding from -0.1% previously and topping forecasts of 0.4%, underlining firm consumer demand.

The stronger-than-expected run of US data, alongside hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, reinforced expectations that the central bank can afford to remain patient on further monetary policy easing, helping the US Dollar stay on track for a third straight weekly gain.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 99.27, down about 0.08% on the day.

Traders now fully price in that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at the January 27-28 meeting. However, markets continue to see room for around two rate cuts later this year.

Looking ahead, the US economic calendar remains light, shifting the focus toward incoming central bank commentary. Traders will closely parse remarks from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chair Philip Jefferson later in the day for fresh signals on the monetary policy outlook.

In contrast, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0% for the foreseeable future, as inflation in Switzerland remains subdued and well contained., as inflation in Switzerland remains subdued and well contained.

Minutes from the December policy meeting reinforced this stance, with the Governing Board noting that “there was currently no need for monetary policy action,” adding that “neither a tightening of monetary policy nor a further easing of monetary policy would be appropriate at this juncture.”