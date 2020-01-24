EUR/JPY bounces off lows, approaching 121.00

- EUR/JPY met support near 120.80 on Friday.
- EUR-selling keeps weighing on the cross.
- German, EMU flash PMIs came in above expectations.
The persistent selling momentum in the European currency has been putting EUR/JPY under excessive downside pressure in the past couple of sessions.
EUR/JPY tested and rebounded from the 200-day SMA
The cross is losing ground for the second session in a row on Friday, coming under heavy selling pressure on the back of the negative performance of the single currency, exacerbated after Thursday’s ECB meeting.
However, the weekly pullback in the cross appears to have met solid contention in the 200-day SMA around 120.80 for the time being, as the continuation of the offered mood in the Japanese safe haven has tempered the retracement somewhat, always sustained by the better mood in the risk complex.
In the data pace, EUR has practically ignored the auspicious results from advanced Manufacturing PMIs in both Germany and the broader Euroland for the current month, adding to the idea that the region could have left the worst behind, particularly the key manufacturing sector.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.06% at 120.96 and a breach of 120.81 (200-day SMA) would aim for 120.63 (weekly lows Jan.23) and finally 120.16 (2020 low Jan.3). On the other hand, the initial up barrier is located at 121.74 (21-day SMA) seconded by 122.00 (10-day SMA) and then 122.87 (2020 high Jan.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
