EUR/JPY advances to near 159.00 due to increased market optimism

EUR/JPY strengthens as the Japanese Yen depreciates due to increased market optimism following postponement of Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The JPY could find support due to the rising hawkish tone surrounding the Bank of Japan’s policy outlook.

The Euro could face challenges as ECB officials remain confident in the outlook for three more rate cuts this year.

EUR/JPY retraces its recent losses, trading around 159.10 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The EUR/JPY cross appreciates as the Japanese Yen (JPY) loses ground amid increased market optimism due to the postponement of the implementation of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

However, the upside of the EUR/JPY cross could be limited as the Japanese Yen may regain its ground amid increased hawkish sentiment surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BoE) policy outlook, driven by a robust Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that exceeded expectations.

Markets are now pricing-in an additional 37 basis points rate increase by the Bank of Japan in 2025, driving the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond to its highest level since April 2010.

The Euro could face downward pressure as several European Central Bank (ECB) officials remain comfortable with the outlook for three more rate cuts this year, following a 25 basis point reduction to 2.75% last month.

However, the Euro could gain support if a ceasefire in Ukraine is reached and gas supplies resume. A JP Morgan note suggests that the EUR/USD pair could appreciate by up to 5% under such circumstances.

Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to initiate negotiations to end the conflict. Officials from the Trump administration are scheduled to meet with their Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss a potential peace agreement.