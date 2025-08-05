Indian Rupee gains ground against Euro as RBI intervenes

EUR/INR falls back as Indian Rupee gains ground on RBI’s intervention.

US-India trade tensions would keep the Indian Rupee on the backfoot.

Investors await the RBI’s monetary policy, which will be announced on Wednesday.

The EUR/INR pair falls back to near 101.30 on Tuesday after revisiting an all-time high around 101.85 earlier in the day. The pair retreated as the Indian Rupee (INR) gained ground, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention into currency markets.

A report from Reuters showed that the RBI likely sold US Dollars via state-run banks before the opening of the Indian market. The RBI’s intervention came at a time when the Indian Rupee is continuously underperforming due to escalating trade tensions between the United States (US) and India, and the consistent outflow of foreign funds from Indian equity markets.

Indian Rupee PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD 0.50% 0.65% -0.59% 0.51% 1.01% 1.17% 0.91% EUR -0.50% 0.14% -1.11% 0.00% 0.53% 0.75% 0.43% GBP -0.65% -0.14% -1.25% -0.12% 0.39% 0.47% 0.28% JPY 0.59% 1.11% 1.25% 1.08% 1.60% 1.84% 1.62% CAD -0.51% -0.00% 0.12% -1.08% 0.44% 0.72% 0.41% AUD -1.01% -0.53% -0.39% -1.60% -0.44% 0.22% -0.12% INR -1.17% -0.75% -0.47% -1.84% -0.72% -0.22% -0.35% CHF -0.91% -0.43% -0.28% -1.62% -0.41% 0.12% 0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

Trade tensions between the US and India escalated after President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from New Delhi along with an unspecified penalty for buying a significant amount of Oil from Russia.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has clarified that it will continue to import Oil from Russia, being favorable for the national interest.

In July and two trading days of August, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have sold Rs. 53,599.59 crores worth of Indian equities cumulatively.

Going forward, investors will focus on the RBI’s monetary policy, which will be announced on Wednesday. The RBI is expected to leave the Repo Rate steady at 5.5%.

In the Eurozone, investors will focus on the Retail Sales data for June, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Month-on-month Retail Sales are estimated to have grown by 0.4% after declining 0.7% in May.