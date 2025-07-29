EUR/GBP weakens as US-EU trade deal backlash weighs on Euro sentiment

- The Euro falls for a second consecutive day against the British Pound as criticism mounts over the US-EU trade agreement.
- European leaders describe the deal as “unbalanced” and skewed in favor of Washington.
- EUR/GBP reversed from a near two-year high of 0.8753 on Monday, marking its sharpest daily drop since April.
The Euro (EUR) continues to weaken against the British Pound (GBP) for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, dragged down by rising backlash to the US‑EU trade deal announced over the weekend. The agreement, reached Sunday by US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is being criticized by European leaders as "unbalanced" and heavily biased in favor of the US. The strong criticism has undermined investor confidence in the Euro, putting pressure on EUR/GBP as markets reassess the Eurozone’s growth outlook and trade competitiveness.
At the time of writing on Tuesday, the EUR/GBP cross extends its slide, trading around 0.8656 during the American trading session, down nearly 0.20% as bearish momentum persists. The EUR/GBP cross reversed sharply on Monday after touching its highest level in nearly two years at 0.8753 — a level last seen on November 21, 2023. The pair fell around 0.73%, marking its steepest single-day decline since April.
The US-EU trade agreement has sparked widespread backlash across Europe, with European leaders pointing to the stark imbalance in terms. While the United States (US) secured major concessions, including a $750 billion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export deal and $600 billion in investment targeting key American industries, the European Union (EU) faces a flat 15% tariff tariff on a wide range of exports. That marks a sharp jump from the 1.2% average tariff rate EU goods faced in 2024, affecting major sectors like automobiles, machinery, and consumer products.
Although a “zero-for-zero” clause exempts certain strategic goods such as aircraft parts, select chemicals, semiconductor equipment, and some agricultural products, these account for only about 30% of total EU exports. The majority of European goods will still be subject to significant tariffs.
In stark contrast, US exports to the EU will remain tariff-free under the deal, giving American producers a major competitive edge in the European market. Meanwhile, punitive 50% tariffs on EU steel and aluminum exports to the US remain untouched, further underscoring the one-sided nature of the agreement.
Adding to the evolving trade developments, the US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met on Monday at Trump’s Turnberry estate in Scotland. According to Reuters, the two leaders sat down to discuss the bilateral trade relationship between the U.S. and the UK, focusing on unresolved issues such as tariffs on steel, aluminum, pharmaceuticals, and Scotch whisky. President Trump suggested he may ease tariffs on UK pharmaceutical exports, while Starmer sought further reductions, particularly on steel. Trump expressed openness to easing restrictions in select areas, calling the current deal “a great deal for both sides,” but admitted that key “sticking points” remain, particularly over industrial goods.
Looking ahead, Wednesday’s Eurozone economic calendar will draw significant market attention, with the release of the preliminary estimate of second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Alongside GDP, the European Commission will publish July figures on Economic, Industrial, and Services Sentiment. The data could play a pivotal role in shaping near-term Euro sentiment, especially after the recent backlash to the US-EU trade deal. Any signs of economic weakness may reinforce the bearish tone surrounding the Euro, while stronger figures are likely to offer some support.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Eurostat on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the Eurozone during a certain period of time. The GDP and its main aggregates are among the most significant indicators of the state of any economy. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jul 30, 2025 09:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 0%
Previous: 0.6%
Source: Eurostat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD trims gains near 1.3340 on USD strength
The British Pound manages to regain the smile on Wednesday, with GBP/USD now reducing its earlier gains and returning to the 1.3340 zone after bottoming out in new two-month troughs in the previous day. In the meantime, Cable’s acceptable advance comes despite extra gains in the Greenback, backed by solid data releases.
Gold faces some selling pressure near $3,320 ahead of Fed
Gold’s downside momentum now gathers pace and sends the yellow metal to the $3,320 zone midweek, while traders assess the latest US data and gear up for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.
BoC set to keep interest rate on hold amid tariff uncertainty
The July meeting could be the fourth consecutive decision with rates at 2.75%. US tariffs would remain in the spotlight at Governor Macklem’s press conference. The Canadian Dollar maintains a positive tone vs. the US Dollar.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.