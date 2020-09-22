EUR/GBP unnerved by Bojo's lockdown warnings UK address, Brexit is critical

- EUR/GBP has been tailing off from the highs of late as the US dollar firms and sinks the single currency.
- UK PM Johnson addressed the nation about current new restrictions and the second wave of COVID-19.
EUR/GBP was unchanged following UK PM Boris Johnson's address to the nation when he warned that a 2nd national lockdown is possible if people fail to follow rules.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.9192 between the day's range of 0.9143 and 0.9220.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England which could last for up to six months.
Boris Johnson recently spoke to the nation and said that there are unquestionably difficult months ahead of where many more families could lose loved ones.
He stressed that too many are breaking rules and he has appealed for 'discipline, resolve and spirit of togetherness'.
The health secretary Matt Hancock, commenting in the address, said the new restrictions “set out our clear plan to protect Britain against coronavirus”:
The PMs address this evening set out our clear plan to protect Britain against #coronavirus— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) September 22, 2020
These new measures will help us to suppress the virus, whilst protecting the economy, education & our NHS
Remember: #HandsFaceSpace & get a test if you have #coronavirus symptoms
All eyes on Brexit
Meanwhile, Brexit perhaps matters most to EUR/GBP.
Asit stands, cracks have emerged favoring a USD tactical squeeze which is threatening the euro and further upside in the cross, EUR/USD.
However, while some might regard the bearishness of the pound as somewhat overcooked, positioning is still far from where it was during prior bouts of heavy Brexit uncertainty.
Therefor, further losses for the pound in the current environment cannot be ruled out.
Cable has dropped to test an important levelon the daily charts in the lower bound range of the 1.27 area.
However, there is scope for more volatility given the fluid political environments on both sides of the Atlantic.
An escalation of tensions between the EU and UK governments with respect to the latter’s intention to break its commitment to the Withdrawal Agreement could threaten a move towards last year’s high in the 0.9325 area in the coming weeks,
analysts at Rabobank argued.
Next week will be an important one for GBP crosses.
EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said he would meet senior British minister Michel Gove — just ahead of an end-of-the-month deadline from Brussels for the UK to abandon the Internal Market Bill.
meanwhile, the EU lawyers are separately drawing up plans to haul Mr Johnson in front of the European Court of Justice unless he amends his Brexit Bill.
EUR/GBP levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9192
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.905
|Daily SMA50
|0.9048
|Daily SMA100
|0.8999
|Daily SMA200
|0.8823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9197
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9147
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9266
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades under 0.7200 ahead of critical data
The Australian dollar came under strong selling pressure amid resurgent demand for its American rival. Commonwealth PMIs and Retail Sales in the Australian menu today.
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1700 as pandemic worsens
The second wave of coronavirus in Europe takes its toll on the shared currency. Fears of slower growth hit EUR ahead of Markit preliminary PMIs estimates this Wednesday.
Gold: After the break lower there could be a retest before the move continues
Gold has broken lower over the past couple of sessions as the greenback strength gathers momentum. It is hard to confirm if this is a deep correction or a reversal although the latter seems less likely.
Crypto market sentiment grows negatively but this could be a bullish sign
There are several theories in the crypto market and other markets that show the price action of an asset is correlated with how fearful or greedy investors are. During the month of August, the crypto Fear and Greed index showed an average of 75 points, which is considered extreme greed.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.