EUR/GBP unnerved by Bojo's lockdown warnings UK address, Brexit is critical

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • EUR/GBP has been tailing off from the highs of late as the US dollar firms and sinks the single currency.
  • UK PM Johnson addressed the nation about current new restrictions and the second wave of COVID-19.

EUR/GBP was unchanged following UK PM Boris Johnson's address to the nation when he warned that a 2nd national lockdown is possible if people fail to follow rules.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.9192 between the day's range of 0.9143 and 0.9220.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England which could last for up to six months.

Boris Johnson recently spoke to the nation and said that there are unquestionably difficult months ahead of where many more families could lose loved ones.

He stressed that too many are breaking rules and he has appealed for 'discipline, resolve and spirit of togetherness'.

The health secretary Matt Hancock, commenting in the address, said the new restrictions “set out our clear plan to protect Britain against coronavirus”:

All eyes on Brexit

Meanwhile, Brexit perhaps matters most to EUR/GBP.

Asit stands, cracks have emerged favoring a USD tactical squeeze which is threatening the euro and further upside in the cross, EUR/USD.

However, while some might regard the bearishness of the pound as somewhat overcooked, positioning is still far from where it was during prior bouts of heavy Brexit uncertainty.

Therefor, further losses for the pound in the current environment cannot be ruled out.

Cable has dropped to test an important levelon the daily charts in the lower bound range of the 1.27 area.

However, there is scope for more volatility given the fluid political environments on both sides of the Atlantic. 

An escalation of tensions between the EU and UK governments with respect to the latter’s intention to break its commitment to the Withdrawal Agreement could threaten a move towards last year’s high in the 0.9325 area in the coming weeks,

analysts at Rabobank argued. 

Next week will be an important one for GBP crosses.

EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said he would meet senior British minister Michel Gove — just ahead of an end-of-the-month deadline from Brussels for the UK to abandon the Internal Market Bill.

meanwhile, the EU lawyers are separately drawing up plans to haul Mr Johnson in front of the European Court of Justice unless he amends his Brexit Bill.

EUR/GBP levels

 

Overview
Today last price 0.9192
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.9184
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.905
Daily SMA50 0.9048
Daily SMA100 0.8999
Daily SMA200 0.8823
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9197
Previous Daily Low 0.9147
Previous Weekly High 0.9266
Previous Weekly Low 0.9083
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9178
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9155
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9125
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9104
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9205
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9226
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9256

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

