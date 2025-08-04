EUR/GBP tumbles to near 0.8700 as traders await BoE rate decision

- EUR/GBP attracts some sellers to around 0.8715 in Monday’s early European session, down 0.10% on the day.
- The markets expect the BoE to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4.0% at the August meeting.
The preliminary Eurozone HICP data for July has diminished hopes of more interest rate cuts by the ECB.
The EUR/GBP cross loses momentum to near 0.8715, snapping the two-day winning streak during the early European trading hours on Monday. Investors will closely monitor the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision on Thursday.
Traders remain confident that the BoE will cut interest rates at its August meeting on Thursday after a slew of weaker UK economic data and signal a pause as price pressures remain well above the 2% target. The markets have priced in two further reductions, taking interest rates to 3.5% by the summer of next year. The more dovish remarks from the BoE officials could favor a depreciation in the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the shared currency in the near term.
On the Euro’s front, US President Donald Trump announced a 15% US tariff ceiling on most EU exports, including automobiles, semiconductors, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals, averting previously threatened rates as high as 30% or more. This step is largely seen as a de-escalation measure after months of discussion and stress. Optimism surrounding US-EU trade deals could support the EUR, while any signs of renewed trade tensions could underpin the GBP.
A steady growth in the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for July has diminished hopes of more interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). This, in turn, might help limit the EUR’s losses. The data showed on Friday that both headline and core HICP rose steadily by 2.0% and 2.2% on year, respectively, slightly faster than their estimates.
(This story was corrected on August 4 at 06:45 GMT to say in the first paragraph that “The EUR/GBP cross loses momentum to near 0.8715, snapping the two-day winning streak during the early European trading hours on Monday”, not losing streak)
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains below 1.1600 as US Dollar trades cautiously
The EUR/USD pair clings to Friday’s gains near 1.1570 during the late Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair trades firmly as the US Dollar has been pushed to the backfoot, following questions over the credibility of the United States data agencies.
GBP/USD: Resistance appears at 1.3300 near nine-day EMA
The GBP/USD pair moves sideways after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous day, trading around 1.3280 during the Asian hours on Monday. The bearish bias prevails as the daily chart’s technical analysis suggests that the pair moves downwards within the descending channel pattern.
Gold price edges lower amid modest USD uptick; September Fed rate cut bets limit losses
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note amid the emergence of some USD buying. Rising bets for a September Fed rate cut could cap the USD and limit losses for the commodity. Geopolitical risks and a weaker risk tone could further benefit the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stage recovery after recent declines
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple have recovered slightly and are now steady at around $114,000, $3,500, and $3, respectively, as of Monday's writing. These top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization had corrections of nearly 5%, 10%, and 9% in the previous week, with the broader market sentiment remaining mixed.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.