EUR/GBP treads water near 0.8450 following the releases of German inflation, UK labor data

- EUR/GBP remains subdued following the inflation data release from Germany.
- German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices maintained a 2.0% YoY increase in August, as expected.
- The ILO UK Unemployment Rate eased to 4.1% in the three months leading up to July, down from 4.2% in June.
EUR/GBP depreciates for the second successive session, trading around 0.8440 during Tuesday’s European hours. The Euro faces challenges against the Pound Sterling (GBP) following the inflation data from Germany.
Germany's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) maintained a 2.0% year-on-year increase in August, in line with expectations. The monthly index showed a steady decline of 0.2%, also as forecasted. Similarly, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained stable at 1.9% year-on-year in August, meeting market expectations.
The recent headline inflation from the Eurozone remains near 2%, coupled with mixed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data has reinforced expectations of a potential rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) at upcoming Thursday's policy meeting.
The Pound Sterling receives support from the mixed employment data from the United Kingdom (UK). ILO Unemployment Rate eased to 4.1% in the three months to July, following June’s 4.2% print, the data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
UK Claimant Count Change showed that the change in the number of unemployed people fell to 23.7K in August, falling short of the market expectations of 95.5K and the previous 102.3K readings. Average Earnings Including Bonus (3Mo/Yr) came in at 4.0% in July, against the expected 4.1% and prior 4.6% readings.
Bank of England (BoE) policymakers remain concerned about persistent inflation, particularly within the services sector. A slowdown in wage growth would ease these concerns and likely increase market speculation about potential interest rate cuts by the BoE in September. The focus now turns to UK GDP numbers due on Wednesday.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends bid below 1.1050 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD is defending minor bids below 1.1050 in the European session on Tuesday. Reduced bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut support the US Dollar amid a cautious mood while the Euro struggles to gain traction on dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.3100 post-UK employment data
GBP/USD consolidates latest gains below 1.3100 in European trading on Tuesday. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.1% in the three months to July, as forecast, and lifted the Pound Sterling but the sustained US Dollar strength checks the GBP/USD upside.
Gold price lacks firm near-term direction as traders await US inflation figures this week
Gold price edges lower as USD benefits from reduced expectations of a 50 bps Fed rate cut. The downside remains limited as traders look to US inflation numbers for a fresh impetus.
How the Fed's rate cuts and weakening job market impact stock trading in 2024
For the past two years, equity traders have been closely monitoring inflation reports, particularly the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as a key indicator of the Federal Reserve’s approach to managing the economy.
Dogecoin leads meme coin recovery following positive investor sentiment
Dogecoin is up more than 8% on Monday, as it's leading the entire meme coin sector on a rebound. The top meme coin could see a massive rally if it completes a key move within a falling wedge.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.