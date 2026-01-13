TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP trades calm near 0.8650 while investors await UK GDP data

  • EUR/GBP trades steadily around 0.8650 ahead of the UK GDP data for November.
  • Weak UK job market conditions are expected to keep BoE’s monetary policy on a downward path.
  • The ECB is expected to hold interest rates steady in the near term.
EUR/GBP trades calm near 0.8650 while investors await UK GDP data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The EUR/GBP pair trades in a tight range around 0.8650 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair consolidates while investors gauge fresh cues about how monetary policy policies by the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) will flair in the near term.

The BoE is expected to keep the monetary policy on a gradual downward path as United Kingdom (UK) employment risks remain intact, while inflationary pressures staying well above the central bank’s 2% target.

On Monday, the monthly survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) trade body and accountants KPMG showed that labor demand remained soft while wage growth accelerated in December.

In 2025, job market conditions remained weak as firms stalled hiring to offset the impact of increase in employers’ contributions to social security schemes.

On the economic data front, investors await the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for November, which will be released on Thursday. The UK economy is expected to have remained flat after contracting 0.1% in October. On the same day, investors will also focus on the Industrial and Manufacturing Production data for November.

Meanwhile, the major driver for the Euro (EUR) seems to be global market sentiment as the ECB is unlikely to make any adjustment in its monetary policy in the near term, with inflation remaining close to the 2% target.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (MoM)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Jan 15, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 0%

Previous: -0.1%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers