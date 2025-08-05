EUR/GBP ticks down to near 0.8700, BoE policy takes centre stage

- EUR/GBP trades subduedly around 0.8700, while focus shifts to the BoE’s monetary policy on Thursday.
- The BoE is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4%.
- Eurozone’s investors' confidence has declined significantly in August.
The EUR/GBP pair edges lower to near the round level of 0.8700 during the late Asian trading session on Tuesday. The pair faces a slight selling pressure, while investors shift their focus to the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
Traders have priced in a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate reduction by the BoE, a move that will put borrowing rates lower to 4%. In the last policy meeting, the BoE held interest rates steady and guided a “gradual and careful” monetary expansion approach.
Investors will pay close attention to the BoE’s monetary policy guidance for the remainder of the year at a time when the United Kingdom (UK) labor demand is facing the heat of an increase in employers’ contribution to social security schemes and inflationary pressures remain elevated.
Analysts at eToro have warned that the British currency could fall on the back foot as the BoE faces a “tricky mix of weak growth combined with high inflation, or stagflation”. Contrary to market expectations, analysts have stated that the BoE should keep “interest rates on hold” until “core inflation eases”.
Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) faces a slight selling pressure as Eurozone Sentix Investors' Confidence Index tumbled to a three-month low of -3.7 in August, from the 4.5 reading in the previous month, against market expectations of further improvement to an 8.0 reading.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Aug 07, 2025 11:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4%
Previous: 4.25%
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD inches lower to near 1.1550 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.1560 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar gains ground following traders’ caution, driven by the latest global trade developments and shifting expectations for monetary policy.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3250 as investors brace for US ISM Services PMI release
The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.3280 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Nonetheless, rising odds of Federal Reserve rate cuts could weigh on the US Dollar against the Cable. Investors will keep an eye on the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index data, which is due later on Tuesday.
Gold price bulls seem reluctant amid modest USD strength; downside seems cushioned
Gold price remains below a one-week high amid mixed fundamental cues. A modest USD strength and a positive risk tone cap the safe-haven commodity. Rising September Fed rate cut bets should act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD pair.
MemeCore drives crypto rally, Mantle and Litecoin target higher resistance
MemeCore leads the broader cryptocurrency market recovery, with a 25% surge over the last 24 hours, followed by Mantle and Litecoin, which rebounded 16% and 10%, respectively. The technical outlook for MemeCore suggests an overbought risk, while Mantle and Litecoin are expected to surpass key resistances for further gains.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.