EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro has room to the upside against Sterling

- EUR/GBP is finding some footing near the October lows.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 0.8680 resistance.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
EUR/GBP 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.864
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8778
|Daily SMA50
|0.8897
|Daily SMA100
|0.896
|Daily SMA200
|0.8817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.868
|Previous Daily Low
|0.86
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8575
|Previous Monthly High
|0.915
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.856
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8719
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8759
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its decline sub-1.100 ahead of the weekly close
Despite the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was downwardly revised to 95.5 in October, the greenback remains the strongest. EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows and not done yet.
GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty
UK PM Johnson put December 12 on the table for a snap election. Opposition parties want to secure a no-deal Brexit first. Speculative interest side-lined ahead of clearer clues.
USD/JPY remains on track to finish the week flat near 108.60
The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways in its 50-pip weekly range near the 108.50 mark and remains on track to finish the week virtually unchanged.
Gold rises toward $1520, hits three-week highs
Gold continues to rise, extending weekly gains on Friday. Price peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1,517.99/oz, the highest since October 3.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.