EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro has room to the upside against Sterling

  • EUR/GBP is finding some footing near the October lows.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.8680 resistance. 
 

EUR/GBP, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). In the last weeks of trading, the euphoria of a Brexit deal sent the market below the 0.8600 handle. 

EUR/GBP is trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. In the medium term horizon, only a daily close below the 0.8575 support can potentially lead the market to the 0.8500 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

 

EUR/GBP is trading above its 200 SMA, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Next week bulls can try to reach the 0.8680, 0.8700 and 0.8720 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.864
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8778
Daily SMA50 0.8897
Daily SMA100 0.896
Daily SMA200 0.8817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.868
Previous Daily Low 0.86
Previous Weekly High 0.8814
Previous Weekly Low 0.8575
Previous Monthly High 0.915
Previous Monthly Low 0.8786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8649
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.863
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.856
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.852
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8679
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8719
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8759

 

 

