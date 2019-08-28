EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro erases most of the daily gains against Sterling, trading sub-0.9067 level

- EUR/GBP is very volatile this Wednesday as the market almost reached the 0.9127 level.
- The key level to beat for bears is the 0.9050 support followed by the 0.9037 level.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
EUR/GBP 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.906
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.9024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9165
|Daily SMA50
|0.9052
|Daily SMA100
|0.8894
|Daily SMA200
|0.8837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9096
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9016
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9184
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9028
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9192
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8892
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows
The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.
GBP/USD bounces, remains below 1.2250
News that the UK Queen accepted a prorogue of Parliament upon PM Johnson request lifted odds for a hard-Brexit by the end of October. An improved market’s mood saved the day.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.
Gold retreats below $1,540 as US stocks turn positive on day
After advancing to a session high of $1,547 earlier today, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the last couple of hours and erased its daily gains.
Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector
No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.