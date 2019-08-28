EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro erases most of the daily gains against Sterling, trading sub-0.9067 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is very volatile this Wednesday as the market almost reached the 0.9127 level.
  • The key level to beat for bears is the 0.9050 support followed by the 0.9037 level.
 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
The market has been retracing down in August after peaking at the 0.9326 level. EUR/GBP exchange rate almost hit the August 29, 2017 high at the 0.9307 level. 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
The market is very volatile this Wednesday with big swings in both directions. EUR/GBP is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears need to break 0.9050 support to reach 0.9037, 0.9020 and the 0.9007 levels to generate a selloff towards 0.8945, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 
 
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
EUR/GBP is challenging the 200 SMA suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 0.9067 and 0.9081, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.906
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 0.9024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9165
Daily SMA50 0.9052
Daily SMA100 0.8894
Daily SMA200 0.8837
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9096
Previous Daily Low 0.9016
Previous Weekly High 0.9184
Previous Weekly Low 0.9028
Previous Monthly High 0.9192
Previous Monthly Low 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9046
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9065
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8995
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8965
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8915
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9074
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9125
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9154

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

