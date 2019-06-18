EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro decelerates against the Pound to 0.8930

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP retraces down to the 0.8912 support and the 200 SMA on the 30-minute chart.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 0.8951 and 0.8969 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/GBP daily

EUR/GBP is in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market attempted to break above Monday high but is currently under pressure on an intraday basis.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart


The bull channel is intact above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is currently pulling back towards 0.8900 and the 50 SMA.

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

EUR/GBP is trading above 0.8912 support and its main SMA suggesting bullish momentum. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, 0.8912 is a cluster level with the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart, the weekly Fibonacci of 38.2% and the 5 SMA on the daily chart. Further down lies 0.8897 (the weekly Fibonacci of 61.8%, the 10-day SMA and the previous day low). Strong support is seen at 0.8878 (100 SMA on the 4-hour chart, previous month high and daily Pivot Point S2.) 

Resistance is seen at 0.8951 (the 100 SMA on the 15-minute chart, the upper Bollinger Band on the daily chart and 15-minute chart). Further up, strong resistance is seen at 0.8969 (the weekly Pivot Point R2 and the daily Pivot Point R1).

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8926
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.895
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8861
Daily SMA50 0.8729
Daily SMA100 0.8687
Daily SMA200 0.8782
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8952
Previous Daily Low 0.8897
Previous Weekly High 0.8934
Previous Weekly Low 0.8871
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8931
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8918
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8914
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8878
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8858
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8969
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8989
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9025

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD below 1.1200 on Draghi's dovishness, amid Trump-Xi meeting announcement

EUR/USD below 1.1200 on Draghi's dovishness, amid Trump-Xi meeting announcement

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after ECB President Draghi opened the door to rate cuts. Presidents Trump and Xi will hold an extended meeting at the G-20 Summit. The news cheered markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2550 after Boris wins again

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2550 after Boris wins again

The second ballot for Tories' leadership has been complete. Boris Johnson ended first with 126 votes, followed by Jeremy Hunt, who got 46. Dominic Raab eliminated. Pound showed no reaction to the news.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments

USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments

Trump said he will have an extended meeting with the Chinese President next week. This comes on the back of Draghi's dovish comments and triggers risk-on trade. Fading safe-haven demand weighs heavily on the JPY and remained supportive.

USD/JPY News

Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops

Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops

Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.

Gold News

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location