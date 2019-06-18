EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro decelerates against the Pound to 0.8930

- EUR/GBP retraces down to the 0.8912 support and the 200 SMA on the 30-minute chart.
- The level to beat for bulls is 0.8951 and 0.8969 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/GBP daily
EUR/GBP is in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market attempted to break above Monday high but is currently under pressure on an intraday basis.
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
The bull channel is intact above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is currently pulling back towards 0.8900 and the 50 SMA.
EUR/GBP 30-minute chart
EUR/GBP is trading above 0.8912 support and its main SMA suggesting bullish momentum. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, 0.8912 is a cluster level with the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart, the weekly Fibonacci of 38.2% and the 5 SMA on the daily chart. Further down lies 0.8897 (the weekly Fibonacci of 61.8%, the 10-day SMA and the previous day low). Strong support is seen at 0.8878 (100 SMA on the 4-hour chart, previous month high and daily Pivot Point S2.)
Resistance is seen at 0.8951 (the 100 SMA on the 15-minute chart, the upper Bollinger Band on the daily chart and 15-minute chart). Further up, strong resistance is seen at 0.8969 (the weekly Pivot Point R2 and the daily Pivot Point R1).
Additional key levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8926
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8861
|Daily SMA50
|0.8729
|Daily SMA100
|0.8687
|Daily SMA200
|0.8782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8897
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8934
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8871
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8489
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8914
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8858
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8969
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9025
