EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro bears eyeing a break below the 0.8600 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is at daily lows as EUR is on the back foot across the board. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.8600 figure. 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, EUR/GBP is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). Over the last weeks of trading, the optimism of a Brexit deal drove the spot near the 0.8600 figure. This Tuesday, the EUR is losing ground against most currencies. 
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/GBP is trading below its main SMAs, on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A daily close below the 0.8575 support level would likely lead the spot to the 0.8500 round number on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/GBP is ranging, trading currently below its main SMAs. The market found some support at the 0.8600 handle. A break below it can lead to 0.8570 and the 0.8500 figure. Resistance is seen at 0.8626 and 0.8650 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8604
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 0.864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8686
Daily SMA50 0.8831
Daily SMA100 0.894
Daily SMA200 0.8814
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8648
Previous Daily Low 0.862
Previous Weekly High 0.8654
Previous Weekly Low 0.8595
Previous Monthly High 0.9022
Previous Monthly Low 0.8575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8631
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8608
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8596
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8652
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8664
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.868

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD extends slump below 1.11 after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD extends its falls and dips below 1.11, the lowest in a week after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats expectations with a jump to 54.7 points. Optimism about trade lowers the chances of US rate cut, strengthening the dollar. 

GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.

USD/JPY pushes past 109.00 as data inspires another rally

USD/JPY has a lot to be happy about today as the good ISM non-manufacturing data beat expectations of 53.5 to print at 54.7.

Gold continues to sell off as the dollar rallies

Gold has lost around 1.50% of its value today as it seems investors are positioning away from safe havens.

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire

The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.

