- EUR/GBP extends its losses amidst banking contagion fears in the financial markets.
- Sentiment shifting sour punishes the Euro ahead of the European Central Bank interest rate decision.
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: To extend its downtrend in the near term.
EUR/GBP dropped sharply from around two-day highs of 0.8843 as the UK Finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled the new budget that would get Britain out of stagnation. Therefore, the Pound Sterling (GBP) appreciates, even though an upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision is approaching. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP trades at 0.8735, down by 0.93%.
EUR/GBP drops on expectations of a lower ECB rate hike
Market sentiment remains negative. The failure of some banks in the United States (US) has spread around the globe, with Credit Suisse (CS) sinking 13% after one of its top holders ruled out investing more. That has triggered the alarms around Europe, with traders expecting the European Central Bank (ECB) would hike rates by just 25 bps, as World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP) hinted.
In Eurozone (EU) data, Industrial Production recovered in January, as shown by official data on Wednesday. The report highlighted an improvement in manufacturing. EU’s Industrial Output rose 0.7% MoM vs. 0.4% estimated and exceeded the previous print of -1.3%. Annually based, exceeded forecasts of 0.2%, jumped 0.9%.
In the UK, the latest employment report was solid, with the economy adding more people to the workforce and wages cooled. That released some pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to continue to increase rates amidst an ongoing economic deceleration.
However, the spotlight of the day turned to UK’s budget. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, announced a plan to increase the pace of growth in the UK, which includes childcare and tax reforms.
Jeremy Hunt has announced a plan to extend help for households struggling with high energy bills and freeze a tax on gasoline. The plan will cancel the planned £500 hike in average energy bills, which was due to come into force next month, in a move that would see bills for the average household staying at around £1,138 a year
What to watch?
The UK economic docket is absent. On the Eurozone front, the European Central Bank (ECB) will reveal its monetary policy decision, followed by President Christine Lagarde’s press conference on Thursday.
EUR/GBP Technical analysis
The EUR/GBP retraced after peaking at around 0.8925 last week. Additionally, the cross fell below the 20, 50, and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), exacerbating a fall to test the 200-day EMA at 0.8701. However, the EUR/GBP fell shy of reaching the latter, though it tested the YTD lows at 0.8718. With oscillators turning negative, a bearish continuation of the EUR/GBP is the path of least resistance.
Hence, the EUR/GBP first support would be 0.8718, followed by the 200-day EMA at 0.8701. Once those levels are cleared, the pair would be headed toward the December 13 low at 0.8558.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8734
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0094
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.06
|Today daily open
|0.8828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8851
|Daily SMA50
|0.884
|Daily SMA100
|0.8768
|Daily SMA200
|0.868
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8836
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8778
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8925
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8979
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8814
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8734
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil
News of Credit Suisse's largest investors' inability to provide financial assistance revived fears over a banking crisis, this time in Europe. Major global equity indexes came back under immense pressure following Tuesday's relief rally and global bond yields fell sharply amid flight to safety.
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0550 as USD rally picks up steam
The EUR/USD pair extended its daily slide in the second half of the day, falling below 1.0550, as risk-off took over financial markets and provided a boost to the USD. The catalyst was an echo of the American banking crisis reaching the Old Continent, with a focus on Credit Suisse.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold extends rally toward $1,930 as global yields slump
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,920 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse turmoil seems to have revived fears over a financial crisis in Europe, forcing investors to seek refuge. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6%, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders
Former President of FTX.US, one of the cryptocurrency exchanges of the FTX ecosystem sees opportunity in the bank meltdown of the past ten days. The banking crisis has raised questions about the availability and relevance of crypto-friendly banks.