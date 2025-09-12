- EUR/GBP trades mildly positive near 0.8650, after failing to hold gains above 0.8660.
- UK GDP flat in July, Industrial and Manufacturing Output disappoint.
- Focus shifts to UK jobs data on Tuesday, CPI on Wednesday and the BoE policy decision on Thursday.
The Euro (EUR) trades with a mild positive tone against the British Pound (GBP) on Friday, with EUR/GBP paring earlier gains after failing to sustain momentum above 0.8660. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.8650 as investors digest sluggish UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data alongside cautious commentary from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show the UK economy stalled in July. UK GDP was flat in July (0.0% MoM), in line with forecasts but down from a 0.4% gain in June. Industrial Production rose just 0.1% YoY, well below the 1.1% consensus and slightly worse than June’s 0.2%.
The biggest disappointment came from Manufacturing Output, which fell 1.3% MoM, missing expectations of flat growth and sharply reversing the 0.5% expansion recorded previously.
On the Euro side, the ECB left rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, while policymakers delivered a cautious tone in follow-up remarks on Friday. Governing Council member Olli Rehn highlighted the need to stay vigilant against downside risks to inflation, citing lower energy prices and recent Euro strength as potential drags.
Meanwhile, Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau stressed that further rate cuts cannot be ruled out, though he emphasized that policy decisions will remain strictly data-dependent with no preset path.
Attention now shifts to next week’s UK data releases and the Bank of England (BoE) policy decision. The labour market report on Tuesday will provide fresh insight into wage dynamics and employment conditions, while Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures will be critical in gauging whether inflation pressures are easing. Both releases arrive ahead of the BoE’s rate decision on Thursday, where policymakers are widely expected to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 4.00%.
(This story was corrected on September 12 at 14:08 GMT to say that the UK Industrial Production reading in July was slightly worse than the previous month, not better.)
Economic Indicator
Employment Change (3M)
Employment Change released by the UK Office for National Statistics represents the change in the number of people who were employed in the UK in the three months to the release period. Generally, a healthy and consistent increase of this figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a decrease is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue Sep 16, 2025 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 239K
Source: Office for National Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1700 after US sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. The disappointing UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD stays near 1.3550 as USD recovery loses steam
GBP/USD fluctuates in negative territory near 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its recovery momentum following the weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data and allows the pair to find support.
Gold clings to small daily gains near $3,650
Gold regains its traction and holds on to marginal gains near $3,650 on Friday. The disappointing consumer sentiment data from the US causes the USD to lose strength and supports XAU/USD ahead of next week's critical Fed policy meeting.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds $115,000 amid steady accumulation, Ethereum and XRP hold gains
Bitcoin rises above $116,000, supported by demand from whales holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, but then retreats slightly. Ethereum extends its recovery above $4,500 amid steady ETF inflows.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.