EUR/GBP steadies near 0.8400 following PMI data from Eurozone, Germany

- EUR/GBP moves little as HCOB Eurozone Services PMI fell to 49.7, though it remains above the expected 48.9 reading.
- Germany Composite PMI edged lower to 48.5 in May, slightly below the expected 48.6.
- BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that monetary policy is likely to ease, though he cautioned that the outlook remains uncertain.
EUR/GBP moves little after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 0.8420 during the European hours on Wednesday. The currency cross remains steady after the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data was released from the Eurozone and Germany.
HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI came in at 50.2 in May, slightly lower than the previous 50.4 reading but above the expected 49.5. Meanwhile, Services PMI declined to 49.7 from the previous 50.1, though it remains above the expected 48.9 reading. Moreover, HCOB Germany Composite PMI declined to 48.5 in May, slightly below the expected 48.6 and April’s 50.1 reading. Meanwhile, German Services PMI fell to 47.1 from 49.0 prior.
Data showed on Tuesday that the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) fell by 1.9% year-over-year in May, below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target for the first time in eight months. The softer inflation data reinforced expectations that the central bank might cut rates on Thursday. Financial markets had fully priced in the odds of the ECB reducing its Deposit Facility Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2% from 2.25% in June.
The Bank of England (BoE) officials appeared on Tuesday to testify before the Parliament's Treasury Committee on inflation and the economic outlook. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated that monetary policy is likely to loosen; however, he highlighted that the path ahead is increasingly uncertain. Rising global trade tensions could potentially dampen investment and economic growth in the United Kingdom (UK), Bailey noted.
The BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings also indicated that there is no clear consensus on how quickly the interest rates will go lower. Some policymakers are concerned that inflation may persist, while other board members believe that keeping rates too high for too long could harm the economy. The central bank in the UK is likely to gauge economic data to make the final policy decision.
Economic Indicator
HCOB Services PMI
The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the Eurozone services sector. As the services sector dominates a large part of the economy, the Services PMI is an important indicator gauging the state of overall economic conditions. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the services sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Euro (EUR). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among services providers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for EUR.Read more.
Last release: Wed Jun 04, 2025 08:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 49.7
Consensus: 48.9
Previous: 48.9
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.