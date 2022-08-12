- EUR/GBP gains traction for the second straight day and climbs to over a two-week high on Friday.
- The BoE’s bleak outlook offsets mostly better-than-expected UK data and undermines the GBP.
- Upbeat Eurozone Industrial Production figures further provide a lift to the cross in the last hour.
- Concerns about the energy crisis in Europe could act as a headwind for the euro and cap the cross
The EUR/GBP cross attracts some buying for the second straight session on Friday and climbs to a two-and-half-week high during the first half of the European session. The cross is currently trading around the 0.8475-0.8480 region, up over 0.25% for the day.
The British pound continues with its underperformance amid the Bank of England's gloomy outlook, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. It is worth recalling that the UK central bank last week painted a particularly bleak picture and warned that a prolonged recession would start in the fourth quarter. This, to a larger extent, offsets Friday's mostly better-than-expected UK macroeconomic releases, which does little to impress the GBP bulls or hinder the pair's intraday positive move.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sharp spike witnessed over the past hour or so follows the release of Eurozone Industrial Production, which surpassed estimates and increased 0.7% MoM in June. That said, the emergence of some US dollar buying could act as a headwind for the shared currency. Apart from this, Europe's energy supply concerns, which could drag the Eurozone economy faster and deeper into recession, could cap gains for the EUR/GBP cross and warrant some caution for aggressive bulls.
In the latest development, the supply of Russian oil to three European countries through Ukraine was suspended as Western sanctions prevented the latter from accepting transit fees. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for an extension of the recent recovery move from a four-month low.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8472
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.8458
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8443
|Daily SMA50
|0.8511
|Daily SMA100
|0.8471
|Daily SMA200
|0.8441
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.847
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8421
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8453
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.834
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8679
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8346
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8499
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0300 as dollar recovers ahead of US data
EUR/USD is back in the red as the US dollar extends the overnight recovery despite sluggish yields. Eurozone Industrial figures fail to impress EUR bulls. US Preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment data eyed for fresh Fed rate hike pricing.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2150 despite upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2150 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter (QoQ) and Industrial Production declined by 0.9% in June. Meanwhile, the DXY extends the rebound towards 105.50.
Gold stays defensive above $1,780 support, US Michigan CSI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined at around $1,790 heading into Friday’s European session as traders seek fresh clues to overcome the dilemma surrounding US inflation and the Fed’s next moves.
How high could Ethereum price go with Triple Halving
Ethereum Merge is going live sooner than the community expected. Core developers of the Ethereum Foundation announced a tentative Merge date as September 15.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!