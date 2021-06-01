EUR/GBP snaps two-day uptrend ahead of Eurozone CPI

- EUR/GBP refreshes intraday low during the first selloff in three days.
- GBP bulls cheer unlock optimism, EUR bears the burden of USD consolidation.
- Market sentiment dwindles, Treasury yields jump with eyes on full markets.
- UK PMI, Eurozone CPI will be the key catalyst, risk-related news are also important.
EUR/GBP begins June on a back foot as mixed catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data probe buyers after two-day upside. That said, the quote stands on the slippery ground near 0.8595, down 0.08% intraday amid Tuesday’s Asian session.
An uptick in the US 10-year Treasury yields to 1.61% could be traced as the frontline catalysts to help the US dollar bounce and weigh on the European currency (EUR). Also acting as the key factor is the market’s fears of strong EU inflation pushing the ECB to ease their rejection of tapering. Behind the moves could be the recent uptick in the German harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's preferred gauge of inflation, which rose to 2.4% annually and fell short of the market expectation of 2.5%.
Elsewhere, EUR/GBP sellers also cheer the return of full markets after Monday’s holiday in the US and the UK. That said, cautious sentiment ahead of the key Brexit talks next week and comparatively stronger virus-led optimism in London than Brussels act as additional catalysts for the pair’s latest weakness.
It’s worth noting that the contrasting play between the ECB and the BOE also drags the EUR/GBP prices as the British central bank has already favored tapering but policymakers in the bloc are still hesitant to accept reflation fears.
Hence, today’s preliminary reading of the Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, expected to inch closer towards the 2.0% target versus 1.6% forecast, will be the key. Also important is the UK Manufacturing PMI for the stated month, likely confirming 66.1 initial forecasts.
Technical analysis
Failures to extend Friday’s recovery moves beyond the 10-day SMA level of 0.8614 keep EUR/GBP sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8596
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.8603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.862
|Daily SMA50
|0.8626
|Daily SMA100
|0.8675
|Daily SMA200
|0.8857
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8614
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8672
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8575
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8605
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
