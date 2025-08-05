- The Euro weakens for the second straight day against the British Pound, dragging EUR/GBP below the 0.8700 level.
- The final HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI for July came in at 50.9, missing expectations of 51.0 and down from 51.0 in June.
- UK PMI data beat forecasts, with the Composite PMI rising to 51.5 and the Services PMI climbing to 51.8.
The Euro (EUR) extends losses for the second consecutive day against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, dragged lower by softer-than-expected Eurozone Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. Adding to the downside, sentiment around the Euro remains fragile in the wake of the recently announced trade framework deal between the United States(US) and European Union (EU), which is seen as more favorable to the US.
Meanwhile, the British Pound is treading carefully ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision on Thursday. However, relatively strong UK PMI data is offering some support, helping the Pound hold its ground, for now.
The EUR/GBP cross dipped below the key 0.8700 psychological level during early Asian trade and continued to slide through the European session. As of now, during early American trading hours, the cross is trying to find its footing around 0.8684, down roughly 0.30% on the day.
Eurozone PMI data released by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) on Tuesday came in softer than expected, adding pressure on the common currency. The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI for July printed at 50.9, missing the forecast of 51.0 and down from the previous 51.0 reading. Similarly, the Services PMI edged lower to 51.0, falling short of the expected 51.2 and below June’s 51.2 print.
In contrast, Germany showed slight improvement. The Composite PMI rose to 50.6, beating the 50.3 forecast and the previous reading. The Services PMI followed suit, climbing to 50.6 from 50.1, signaling fragile but slowly building momentum in Europe’s largest economy.
Separately, the latest Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) data for June showed a notable rebound, offering a modest counterbalance to the weak PMI prints. Monthly PPI rose by 0.8%, in line with expectations and sharply reversing the -0.6% decline recorded in May. On a yearly basis, PPI climbed 0.6%, slightly above the 0.5% forecast and double the previous reading of 0.3%.
The latest PPI numbers show that producer costs are still rising, suggesting inflationary pressures haven’t fully disappeared. However, these figures are unlikely to shift the broader outlook. The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady at its last meeting and has previously signaled that its policy easing cycle may be nearing an end. With weak PMI data and sluggish economic growth across the Eurozone, the ECB is expected to remain cautious about delivering further rate cuts too quickly, as it continues to balance persistent inflation risks with waning demand.
On the UK side, the S&P Global Composite PMI for July rose to 51.5, beating both the forecast and previous reading of 51.0. Meanwhile, the Services PMI climbed to 51.8, also topping expectations and the prior print of 51.2. The data points to modest but steady growth, supporting the Pound despite expectations that the BoE will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.00% on Thursday.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.32%
|0.02%
|0.40%
|0.17%
|0.12%
|0.40%
|0.32%
|EUR
|-0.32%
|-0.29%
|0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.28%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.29%
|0.35%
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.31%
|0.18%
|JPY
|-0.40%
|-0.09%
|-0.35%
|-0.21%
|-0.19%
|-0.01%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|0.14%
|-0.15%
|0.21%
|-0.11%
|0.15%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.12%
|0.28%
|-0.02%
|0.19%
|0.11%
|0.33%
|0.17%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.02%
|-0.31%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|CHF
|-0.32%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.17%
|0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red near 1.1550 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD trades in negative territory at around 1.1550 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The pair trades with caution amid a modest US Dollar rebound, with attention now turning to the US ISM Services PMI data, Fedspeak and trade-related headlines.
GBP/USD remains calm below 1.3300, awaits US ISM Services PMI data
GBP/USD fluctuates in a narrow band below 1.3300 on Tuesday. Rising odds of a September Fed rate cut restrict the US Dollar strength, while the Pound Sterling struggles to attract bulls ahead of BoE policy decisions. Markets await US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index data.
Gold retreats to $3,350 area as US T-bond yields rebound
Gold finds it difficult to extend its rebound and declines to the $3,350 area on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.2% ahead of US data, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
ISM Services PMI Preview: US services sector expected to expand in July
On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will unveil its July Services PMI, and analysts expect it to edge up to 51.5 from June’s 50.8. That would mark a second straight month of growth in the services sector — a sign of its resilience and a boost to confidence in the wider US economy.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.