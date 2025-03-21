EUR/GBP rises to near 0.8400, upside seems limited due to BoE’s cautious tone

- EUR/GBP may weaken as the BoE cautioned against expectations of rate cuts and raised its inflation forecast.
- GfK Consumer Confidence rose by one point to -19 in March, marking its second consecutive monthly increase from -20 in February.
- ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted economic risks from potential US tariffs.
EUR/GBP gains ground on Friday after losses in the previous session, hovering around 0.8380 during early European trading. However, the currency pair could face headwinds as the Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens following the Bank of England's (BoE) cautious stance on rate cuts and its revised inflation peak forecast for the year.
On Thursday, the BoE maintained interest rates at 4.5% as expected, with eight out of nine Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voting to keep borrowing costs unchanged. One member supported a 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut, fewer than the two anticipated by market participants.
In the UK, GfK Consumer Confidence inched up by one point to -19 in March 2025, marking a second consecutive monthly increase from -22 in January and -20 in February. The figure surpassed market expectations of -21 but remained in negative territory, highlighting ongoing consumer caution.
Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) remains under pressure after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde warned of economic risks stemming from potential US tariffs. Speaking before the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, Lagarde noted that a 25% tariff on European imports—threatened by US President Donald Trump—could reduce Eurozone growth by approximately 0.3% in its first year.
Additionally, ECB policymakers have signaled the possibility of rate cuts in 2025, citing increasing risks from global trade tensions. Investors now turn their attention to upcoming Eurozone data, including January’s current account balance and March’s consumer confidence figures due on Friday.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured toward 1.0800 amid fresh US Dollar demand
EUR/USD is posting small losses, directed toward 1.0800 in Friday’s European trading. The pair is undermined by a renewed US Dollar buying and investors'' caution ahead of German parliamnet's Upper House vote on the spending plan, Trump and Fed-speak.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.2950 on sustained US Dollar strength
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2950 in the early European session on Friday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid cautious Fed and economic uncertinaties remain a drag on the pair, despite the BoE's hawkish hold decision. The focus shifts to the Fedspeak and US President Trump's Oval address.
Gold price hangs near multi-day low on stronger USD; bears lack conviction amid trade jitters
Gold price continues losing ground for the second straight day on Friday, though it managed to rebound slightly from the $3,020 area during the early European session. The Federal Reserve's forecast for only two 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts by the end of this year assists the US Dollar in gaining positive traction for the third successive day
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stabilize as SEC Crypto Task Force prepares for First roundtable discussion
Bitcoin price hovers around $84,500 on Friday after recovering nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum and Ripple find support around their key levels, suggesting a recovery on their cards.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.