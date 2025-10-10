EUR/GBP holds its gains on Friday, trading around 0.8710, up 0.20% for the day at the time of writing. The single currency benefits from the release of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) September Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts on Thursday, which showed broad agreement among policymakers that the current monetary policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members agreed that current interest rates are sufficiently restrictive to absorb potential shocks.

However, the Euro (EUR) may face near-term challenges as the political crisis in France adds uncertainty to the country’s fiscal outlook. The resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Sébastien Lecornu, following the failure of budget negotiations, has raised concerns about political gridlock. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new PM within the next few hours to avoid parliamentary dissolution, but markets remain skeptical about his ability to push the budget through a divided legislature.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the British Pound (GBP) finds support in recent comments from the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann, who said on Thursday that monetary policy must remain restrictive for longer to contain persistent inflation and create an environment conducive to growth. She added that “inflation remains stubborn and the outlook for growth remains modest,” according to Reuters.

A cautious tone from the UK government also helps stabilize the currency. Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said on Wednesday that departments would not be allowed to use emergency funds to finance pay rises, aiming to avoid a wage–price spiral. He noted that this “prudent but tough approach to public spending is what will help build a stable economy”, reported Reuters.