- EUR/GBP gains after the European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged and EU PMIs improve.
- Mixed UK PMIs contrast with Eurozone stability, keeping the Bank of England rate path in focus.
- EUR/GBP poised for a breakout amid constructive technical setup with critical resistance in sight.
EUR/GBP is edging higher on Thursday as traders digest economic data from both regions and a measured tone from the European Central Bank (ECB).
At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.8685, holding just below key resistance at 0.8738, as attention turns to diverging growth signals and central bank outlooks.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged, holding the Deposit Facility at 2.0%, as widely expected.
President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed the ECB’s commitment to returning inflation to its 2% target. She noted that domestic price pressure is easing, particularly as wage growth slows. Lagarde also highlighted that the Eurozone economy has remained resilient, partly due to the effects of earlier interest rate cuts.
Flash PMIs highlight diverging growth trends between the Eurozone and the United Kingdom
Thursday’s preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for July added further insight into the market’s cautiously optimistic tone. As one of the earliest indicators of economic activity, these forward-looking surveys offered a timely read on conditions across the manufacturing and services sectors.
Their influence on interest rate expectations made them particularly relevant for EUR/GBP, where diverging outlooks between the Eurozone and the UK continue to shape short-term direction.
In the Eurozone, the Services PMI edged up to 51.2, while the Composite PMI rose to 51.0 — both pointing to modest expansion.
In contrast, the UK’s Manufacturing PMI came in slightly above expectations at 48.2 (vs. a forecast of 48.0 and a prior reading of 47.7). However, this was offset by a sharp drop in the Services PMI to 51.2 from 52.8, signaling a potential slowdown in the UK’s dominant services sector.
The overall message was one of greater resilience in the Eurozone, while UK data raised questions about momentum, potentially keeping the BoE cautious.
EUR/GBP poised for a breakout amid constructive technical setup with critical resistance in sight
EUR/GBP is holding firm near 0.8670 and remains within striking distance of its April high at 0.8738 as bulls wait for a catalyst to spark a potential breakout.
Despite recent consolidation, the pair remains well-supported by a rising trendline and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8640, a near-term support level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 61 reflects a bullish bias without entering overbought territory, suggesting there’s still room for another leg higher.
EUR/GBP daily chart
A daily close above 0.8738 would confirm a breakout and could pave the way toward the next psychological target at 0.8800.
On the downside, immediate support lies at 0.8640, while a deeper pullback may find stronger demand near the 0.8550–0.8500 zone. This juncture is critical as it reflects the area where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March-April move, 50-day SMA, and 100-day SMA converge. As long as price holds above the rising trendline, the broader bias remains constructive, with upcoming Euro and Pound data likely to drive the next directional move.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 after ECB, US PMI data
EUR/USD finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum but manages to hold above 1.1750 in the American session on Thursday after the ECB left key rates unchanged, as expected. Meanwhile, the US Dollar struggles to gain traction as markets assess mixed PMI data releases.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive around 1.3550
GBP/USD sets aside three consecutive daily advances and retreats to the mid-1.3500s on Thursday. The risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to reverse its direction, even though the US Dollar (USD) recovery loses momentum on mixed PMI readings.
Gold rebounds from daily lows, stays below $3,400
Gold stages a rebound after dropping to $3,350 earlier in the session but remains below $3,400. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.4% after US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside. Later in the day, US President Trump will visit Federal Reserve.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $118,000, as Ethereum, XRP signal risk-off sentiment
Cryptocurrencies are facing relatively strong headwinds on Thursday, particularly altcoins led by Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP). The largest smart contracts token is consolidating at around $3,630, marking a 6% decline from recent highs of $3,858.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.