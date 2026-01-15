TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP retreats towards the 0.8650 area following upbeat UK data

  • EUR/GBP approaches multi-month lows at 0.8644 on the back of strong UK data.
  • UK GDP growth beat expectations in November, easing concerns about the budget.
  • In the Eurozone, the focus is on November's Industrial Production data, due later on Thursday.
EUR/GBP retreats towards the 0.8650 area following upbeat UK data
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro has given up daily gains against a buoyant British Pound, following stronger-than-expected UK Gross Domestic Product figures. The pair has pulled back from session highs near 0.8670 to approach the 0.8650 area, turning negative on the daily chart.

UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data revealed that the country's economy grew at a 0.3% pace in November, despite the uncertainty about the government’s budget, following a 0.1% contraction in October. November’s data beat the market’s consensus that had forecasted a softer 0.1% growth.

GDP data has been underpinned by generalised growth across most sectors. Manufacturing production accelerated to 2.1%, following a 0.4% growth in October, and the services sector grew at a 0.2% pace, from 0.1% in the previous month. Construction activity has been the exception with a 1.3% decline.

The Euro, on the other hand, remains vulnerable, leaving the pair unable to take off from the four-month lows at 0.8644, hit last week. shrug off
Later on Thursday, Eurostat will release Eurozone Industrial Production data, which are expected to have increased 0.5% in November, following a 0.8% increase in October. Year-on-year, factory output is expected to grow at a steady 2% rate. The Euro would need a significant surprise to shrug off its bearish momentum.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (MoM)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Jan 15, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 0.3%

Consensus: 0.1%

Previous: -0.1%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Economic Indicator

Manufacturing Production (MoM)

The Manufacturing Production released by the National Statistics measures the manufacturing output. Manufacturing Production is significant as a short term indicator of the strength of UK manufacturing activity that dominates a large part of total GDP. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Thu Jan 15, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 2.1%

Consensus: 0.5%

Previous: 0.5%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to the current leg lower and comes just pips away from its significant 200-day SMA around 1.1580 as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The deeper drop comes in response to the intense advance in the Greenback, this time propped up by firm US data and higher US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

Moving in step with other risk-sensitive peers, GBP/USD is attracting heavier selling and has slipped below the key 1.3400 support on Thursday to hit fresh four-week troughs. Cable’s decline reflects a firmer US Dollar as investors keep evaluating the latest batch of US data.

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold is giving back part of its recent strong run, managing to bounce off earlier lows and reclaim the area beyond the $4,600 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains traction, Treasury yields move higher, and some profit-taking kicks in.

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) said it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company founded by YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, according to a statement on Thursday.

Why investors are rotating into Asia

Why investors are rotating into Asia

This isn’t “Sell America” — it’s “Buy breadth.” Investors are diversifying away from narrow US leadership and looking for returns that aren’t concentrated in a handful of mega-caps.

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers