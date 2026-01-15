EUR/CHF forms higher trough, signaling easing downward momentum – Société Générale

EUR/CHF has established a higher trough near 0.9270 and is challenging the 200‑DMA and multi-year descending trendline. A successful break above 0.9400 could trigger further gains toward 0.9445–0.9485, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Break above 0.9400 could unlock gains toward 0.9485

"EUR/CHF recently formed a higher trough near 0.9270 compared with the November low at 0.9170, indicating receding downward momentum. The pair is now challenging the 200‑DMA, which has capped several rebound attempts throughout 2025. It is also approaching a multi‑year descending trendline resistance near 0.9365/0.9400."

"It will be important to observe whether EUR/CHF can establish itself above this resistance zone. A breakout beyond 0.9400 could lead to an extended rebound towards the August 2025 peak of 0.9445 and projections near 0.9485. Defence of the recent trough at 0.9270 is crucial for persistence in bounce."