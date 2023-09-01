EUR/GBP retreats as stick Eurozone inflation supports more interest rate hikes

- EUR/GBP falls back as expectations of more interest rates from the ECB threaten the economic outlook.
- Eurozone inflation expanded in August due to the hot labor market.
- Two more interest rate hikes of bps from the BoE are expected this year as investors see the interest rate peak at 5.75%.
The EUR/GBP pair falls back as a pullback move to near 0.8570 meets offers in the European session. The cross continues to bleed as investors hope that the European Central Bank (ECB) has to raise interest rates further so that inflation can be tamed and the trading bloc can avoid potential risks of a recession.
Eurozone preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for August expanded as the labor market remained hot, making it difficult for policymakers to convince workers to shift to slower wage growth.
Eurostat reported that monthly headline inflation expanded at a higher pace of 0.6% while investors anticipated a deflation of 0.1% as recorded for July. Core inflation that excludes volatile food and oil prices expanded at a 0.3% pace as expected by market participants. In July prices of core goods were softened by 0.1%. On an annual basis, the economic data softened to 5.3% as expected from July’s reading of 5.5%.
About the interest rate outlook, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the central bank is open to various options at the next and upcoming rate meetings. He further added keeping rates high long enough matters more than the level.
Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling remains in the driving seat as more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) cannot be ruled out. Two more interest rate hikes of 25 basis points (bps) are expected this year as investors see the interest rate peak at 5.75%.
On the economic front, S&P Global reported the Manufacturing PMI for August at 43.0, higher than expectations and July’s reading of 42.5.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8582
|Daily SMA50
|0.8585
|Daily SMA100
|0.8638
|Daily SMA200
|0.8714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8598
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8586
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8493
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
