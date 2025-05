EUR/GBP remains subdued around 0.8500 due to US-UK trade deal hopes, BoE decision in focus

The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.

Despite recent GBP strength, downside in the EUR/GBP cross may be limited as the Euro (EUR) could find support following political developments in Germany. Conservative leader Friedrich Merz was sworn in as Chancellor in a second attempt, after narrowly missing the required majority in the initial vote.

Market attention now shifts to the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision, also due Thursday. A 25 basis point rate cut is widely anticipated, but investors will be watching for signals on future easing, particularly in light of trade optimism.

According to “The New York Times”, citing three sources, US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil the deal on Thursday. Trump teased the announcement Wednesday night, posting: “Big News Conference tomorrow at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!”

EUR/GBP is extending losses for the fourth consecutive session, trading near 0.8500 in early European hours on Thursday. However, the currency cross is coming under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens on speculation that the Trump administration may soon announce a trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

