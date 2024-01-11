EUR/GBP remains sideways above 0.8600 as focus shifts to UK factory and GDP data

- EUR/GBP consolidates slightly above 0.8600 ahead of UK factory data.
- UK’s monthly GDP is seen expanding by 0.2% after a contraction in October.
- The ECB is expected to remain hawkish for longer than the BoE.
The EUR/GBP pair trades back-and-forth slightly above 0.8600 in the late London session. The cross struggles for a direction as investors await the United Kingdom factory data for November, which will be published on Friday.
The UK factory data will be keenly watched as it will provide cues about scale of industrial activities. Fears of a technical recession in the UK economy deepened after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a shrinkage by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023. The chances of further contraction in the UK economy would deepen if the factory report remains subdued.
As per the consensus, UK’s monthly Industrial and Manufacturing Production rose by 0.3%. The annual Industrial Production rose by 0.7% against 0.4% in October. In the same period, the Manufacturing Production grew strongly by 1.7% versus. the former reading of 0.8%. The monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.2% after shrinking 0.3% earlier.
Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) policymakers struggle between vulnerable economic outlook and high price pressures. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey reiterate in his testimony before UK Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday that bringing inflation to the 2% target is very important.
On the Eurozone front, higher preliminary inflation in December as anticipated has strengthened European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers to remain hawkish longer than the BoE. ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France President, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said on Thursday that he “commits to an inflation back at 2.0% by 2025.”
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8607
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8642
|Daily SMA50
|0.8656
|Daily SMA100
|0.8648
|Daily SMA200
|0.865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8621
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.86
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD benefits from inflation data
After spiking to 1.1000, EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0950. Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 3.4% in December from 3.1%, helping the US Dollar outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2700 after US CPI data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined toward 1.2700 after rising above 1.2770 in the early American session. Annual CPI in the US rose 3.4% on a yearly basis, surpassing the market expectation of 3.2%, while the Core CPI inflation edged lower to 3.9% from 4% in November.
Gold retreats below $2,030 as US yields edge higher on US inflation readings
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $2,030 to start the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 4% and weighed on XAU/USD after US data showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December.
Bitcoin Spot ETF approval fuels fee wars, expert says BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale BTC ETFs could survive
Bitcoin Spot ETF was approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, marking January 10 as a historic moment for BTC holders. The approval has triggered fee wars among issuers and experts weigh in on who is likely to survive in the long term.
US CPI Quick Analysis: A slow step for disinflation, a big blow for the US Dollar Premium
The US reported an increase of 0.3% in the Core CPI as expected. But, that is an annualized rate of 3.6%. In addition, Core CPI YoY came out at 3.9%, above the 3.8% expected, while headline CPI came out at 0.3% MoM and 3.4% YoY, both above expectations.