EUR/GBP remains hovering above 0.8500 support area

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The euro seems unable to bounce up from the 0.8500 support area.
  • Concerns about surging inflation are weighing on the EUR.
  • A breach of 0.8500, would expose a year-to-date low at 0.8450.

The euro has ticked up against the British pound on Wednesday after having lost nearly 1.5% in a four-day reversal from last week's high at 0.8655. The pair’s recovery, however, is lacking follow-through and it remains dangerously close to the 0.8500 support area.

Euro suffers on concerns about the Eurozone

Investors’ concerns about the surging energy prices and their impact on the Eurozone’s growth prospects have been weighing on the euro, which has been retreating against its main rivals this week. The pound, on the contrary, has remained somewhat firmer, supported by market expectations that the Bank of England will be one of the first major central banks to start hiking interest rates. after the COVID-19 crisis.

Macroeconomic data has not been particularly supportive of the euro either. German Factory orders declined 7.7% in August, beyond the milder 2.1% drop anticipated by the experts while Eurozone retail consumption increased 0.3%, well below the 0.8% increment expected.

EUR/GBP: testing an important support at 0.8500

The pair is now only a handful of pips above 0.8500 (September 16, October 5 lows). Below here, 19-month lows ar 0.8550 would be exposed and might activate a double top formation with its target at levels well below 0.8300.

On the upside, the pair should regain the 50 and 100-day SMA’s above 0.8560 to ease negative pressure to attempt a retest of 0.8610 (September 8 and 23) on its way to 0.8655/70 (May 25, July 20, and September 29 highs).

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8513
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.8509
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8562
Daily SMA50 0.8548
Daily SMA100 0.8566
Daily SMA200 0.8641
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8545
Previous Daily Low 0.8503
Previous Weekly High 0.8658
Previous Weekly Low 0.8526
Previous Monthly High 0.8658
Previous Monthly Low 0.8501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8519
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8529
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8493
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8477
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8451
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8535
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8561
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8577

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured under 1.1550 after strong US ADP jobs data

EUR/USD pressured under 1.1550 after strong US ADP jobs data

EUR/USD has tumbled to the lowest since July 2020 as soaring energy prices, fears of a slowdown, the US debt ceiling debacle and Fed tapering grip markets  ADP reported an increase of 568,000 private-sector jobs in September, beating estimates and underpinning the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.36 as fear grips markets

GBP/USD crashes below 1.36 as fear grips markets

GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP beat estimates with 568,000.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls have better chances if the metal breaks above $1,777.75

Gold bulls have better chances if the metal breaks above $1,777.75

Upbeat US employment-related data failed to overshadow a ruling dismal mood. Inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions keep dumping the market’s mood. XAU/USD seesaws between gains and losses, its bullish potential is limited.

Gold News

Crypto markets take a breather before next stage higher

Crypto markets take a breather before next stage higher

Bitcoin price jumped higher on Tuesday, backed by positive tailwinds from the stock markets that booked solid gains during both the EU and US trading sessions. With the current rollover in risk sentiment, it will be key to watch how and where support will hold. 

Read more

Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher

Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher

Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures