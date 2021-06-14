EUR/GBP refreshes session tops, looks to build on momentum beyond 0.8600 mark

- EUR/GBP gained some positive traction on Monday and snapped two days of the losing streak.
- COVID-19/Brexit woes continued weighing on the sterling and remained supportive of the move.
- A subdued USD demand benefitted the euro, which further provided an additional lift to the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross shot to fresh daily tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 0.8600 mark.
The cross attracted some buying near the 0.8570 region on the first day of a new trading week and for now, seems to have stalled last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line hurdle. A combination of factors continued acting as a headwind for the British pound and provided a goodish lift to the EUR/GBP cross.
Investors remain worried that the UK may delay its plans to end restrictions fully in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. In the latest development, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement this Monday and might push back the timeline to end of restrictions in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant.
The initial plan was to reopen the economy fully on June 21. The delay dampened prospects for a rapid UK economic recovery from the pandemic. This comes amid the EU-UK collision over Norther Ireland protocol, which was seen as another factor that further contributed to the sterling's underperformance against its European counterpart.
In a standoff over the Northern Ireland protocol, the EU warned of swift and firm action if the UK fails to implement its post-Brexit obligations. Adding to this, French President Emmanuel Macron said that NI is not a part of the UK. This, along with a modest pickup in the shared currency, provided an additional lift to the EUR/GBP cross.
The US dollar was seen consolidating Friday's strong move up as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC meeting on June 15-16. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the euro. The combination of factors allowed the EUR/GBP cross to snap two consecutive days of the losing streak.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8599
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.8579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.861
|Daily SMA50
|0.8633
|Daily SMA100
|0.8652
|Daily SMA200
|0.8843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8606
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8568
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8643
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8638
