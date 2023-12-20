EUR/GBP recovers its losses around the mid-0.8600s following UK CPI data

The EUR/GBP cross recovers its recent losses during the early European session on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected UK inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the British Pound (GBP) and lends some support to EUR/GBP. The cross currently trades near 0.8645, gaining 0.21% on the day. The latest data from the UK Office for National Statistics revealed that the nation’s inflation data, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), came in at -0.2% MoM in November from the previous reading of 0%, missing the estimation of 0.1%. Additionally, the annual CPI figure rose 3.9% versus 4.6% prior, below the market consensus of 4.4%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, eased from 5.7% in October to 5.1% in November, worse than the expectation of 5.6%. In response to the data, the GBP edges lower against the Euro (EUR) and creates a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. The Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden remarked on Tuesday that she had no predetermined path for interest rates in mind but that policy needed to remain restrictive in order to keep inflation pressure in check. Eurostat data released on Tuesday indicated that Eurozone inflation was weaker than expected in November owing to a drop in energy prices. However, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde warned that inflation might rise again in December as a result of colder weather, which raises energy demand and prices. Furthermore, the ECB study said that climate change would make monetary policymakers' tasks more difficult. The ECB's policymaker Bostjan Vasle stated on Monday that they would need at least until spring to assess their policy stance, and market expectations for interest rate cuts in March or April are premature. Traders will keep an eye on the Eurozone Current Account and Construction Output for October. ECB’s Philip Lane is also set to speak later on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from these data and find trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.

