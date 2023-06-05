EUR/GBP recovers further from YTD low set last week, climbs to 0.8630 region

- EUR/GBP scales higher for the second straight day and recovers further from the YTD low.
- Hawkish remarks by ECB officials underpin the shared currency and remain supportive.
- The setup supports prospects for additional gains towards the 0.8670 support breakpoint.
The EUR/GBP cross gains positive traction for the second successive day on Monday and recovers further from a fresh YTD low, around the 0.8565 region touched last week. The cross maintains its strong bid tone through the mid-European session and is currently placed near a three-day high, around the 0.8625-0.8630 region.
The shared currency's relative outperformance comes amid the recent hawkish remarks by several European Central Bank (ECB) officials, backing the case for additional rate hikes in the coming months. In fact, ECB policymaker Boštjan Vasle said on Friday that more rate hikes are needed to get inflation to the 2% target as core inflation remains high and persistent. Separately, ECB Governing Council member, Gabriel Makhlouf noted that the central bank has not reached the moment where it can say let's now stop.
Adding to this, ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking at the Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament, reiterated that price pressure remains strong in the Euro area. Lagarde added that there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked and that wage pressures have strengthened further. This overshadows last week's softer Eurozone CPI figures and continues to underpin the Euro, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross.
The British Pound, on the other hand, struggles to attract any buyers as the market already seems to have priced in the prospects for another interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE). This, in turn, favours bullish traders and backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move for the EUR/GBP cross. Hence, some follow-through strength back towards testing a strong horizontal support breakpoint, around the 0.8670 region, looks like a distinct possibility. The said area should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.8601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8676
|Daily SMA50
|0.8751
|Daily SMA100
|0.8792
|Daily SMA200
|0.8755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8695
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
